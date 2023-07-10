Reid’s Orchard continued celebrating its 150th anniversary Sunday with its inaugural “Sunset Flower Market Day.”
The event offered patrons the chance to cut fresh flowers from Katie’s U-Pick Flower garden; enjoy specialty food menus from CamCooks4U and Lure Smoke Shack; listen to live music; and visit more than 20 vendors
For Hanna Bailey, who grows flowers on her farm in Utica, it was a chance to connect with something familiar.
“Zinnias are probably one of my favorites because they’re so colorful,” Bailey said. “... Probably (in) the last 10 years, I really grew interest in (growing flowers).”
Bailey is usually one of the vendors at Reid’s, with her baking company, Doozie Doez. But she decided to enjoy the day as a spectator and embrace the vibe of Sunday’s event.
“It’s colorful,” she said. “You can make your own (creation) based on what you like. Everybody is coming here for the same things — just to hang out and shop local.”
Ashton Robertson of Owensboro said the event was a good way to spend some “girl time” with her friend, Katelyn Bartley, also of Owensboro, and a chance to learn how to create bouquets inside mason jars provided by Reid’s.
“You definitely want to cut below the leaf, so that way you can have a good length to put into the mason jar, and (you want to) get a variety of colors,” she said. “We don’t know what it’s going to look good, but we’re just going to put it together and hopefully it’ll look good at the end.”
“Sunset Flower Market Day” is one of the orchard’s many events taking place throughout the year as Reid’s moves away from its signature Apple Fest to focus on hosting smaller-scale events.
The orchard held its “Easter Adventure” event on April 1, followed by the “Spring Flower Bliss Market Day” on April 16 and the “Strawberry Bliss Market Day” on May 21.
“Our main thing with doing these market days is trying to do them around when we have a fruit, or vegetable or something really in season; (and) right now Katie’s U-Pick Flower fields are in bloom,” said Valerie Reid Reel, event coordinator for the orchard.
The parking lot was already more than half full Sunday only about 15 minutes after the event started.
“Everybody does stuff Friday and Saturday, so (for) Sunday afternoon we just thought … maybe this would be something nice and something different,” Reel said. “It could be a date night, girl’s night out, (something) to bring the kids to — it’s just something fun.”
More from this section
Reel and her sister, Katie Reid Clark, manager of Reid’s Orchard and the namesake of Katie’s U-Pick Flower Garden, highlighted the hands-on experience of the event.
“A lot of people don’t have big backyards, so they can’t grow their own flowers. So they can come out here and make their own bouquets,” Clark said. “… I love seeing it because this is my passion (and) one of my hobbies, and I get to share it with people.
“Seeing them come out here and enjoying the flowers just as much as I do — it really makes me happy.”
Clark said she started on the fields — which currently range from zinnias, salvia, ageratum, celosia, snapdragons, sunflowers, cosmos and more — in 2009 before opening them to the public in 2014.
She said opening the garden to visitors has a dual benefit.
“Basically, what I have found out from doing that is it helps me keep the flowers going,” she said. “The more they’re cut — the better they are, the prettier they are, the longer they last. So instead of me just cutting them every day, I have the public come in and they can enjoy it too and see all the nature and butterflies.”
The recent rainfall has been a help rather than a hindrance, for the most part, Reel said.
“Some of the areas we’ve had are blocked off because (it’s) muddy, but you can still come in and pick,” she said. “It all drains pretty well.”
The idea of holding multiple events throughout the year has been positively received thus far, Reel said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from people,” she said. “(They) can come out and enjoy (them), it’s not too crowded and it’s throughout the year. They can come out a couple times a year and do different things.”
The next scheduled event will be “Peach Bliss Market Day” on Aug. 6, with the official start and end times to be announced soon.
For more information on upcoming events during Reid’s Orchard’s 150-year anniversary, visit reidorchard.com or facebook.com/ReidOrchard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.