This is one of those weeks when column writing takes on the role of journalistic torture.
I’ve been sitting in front of a typewriter or a computer every week for more than 50 years and realizing that some day there will be no column material left.
This is one of those days.
Age has a lot to do with the mental distress. Something that happened 70 or 80 years ago is difficult to pull out of the ashes of time. Besides, you’ve already been told about my age, when it started and how close it might be to coming to an end.
One thing you might not know is that my daughter, Dawn, is working on a bevy of plans to mark my 90th birthday. Come December 19, there will be folks coming from Tennessee, Georgia and parts of Kentucky to gather at her home for the occasion. And Virginia might also be included. A.J., my U.S. Navy grandson, is trying to get some Papaw leave from ship in Norfolk.
Good luck, Button Doodle.
Oh, by the way. That was A.J.’s name when he was just a toddler and in the baby-sitting company of his papaw and nana.
Around my house these days he’s sometimes called Dude Man.
And the column-writing material problem continues.
For what it’s worth, how about the following?
It was a lot of years ago, and I was selected to be the best man in the wedding of a friend of mine.
The wedding service was held at a church in Owensboro, and the reception was held at the groom’s home just outside the city limits. It also was the start of bird hunting season, and that’s where my involvement became troublesome.
Because of that bird season business, a couple of the guys attending the reception thought it would be a good idea to take their rifles along and perhaps do a little hunting.
At one point, and dressed in my rented tuxedo, I thought it would be a good idea to slip out the back door and see how that hunting was going.
Standing out just behind the back the house, one of the hunters ran up and asked me to hold his rifle while he went inside to get more ammunition.
Standing there like I had good sense and wearing that tuxedo, a game warden walked up and asked for my hunting license.
“But I don’t have a hunting license,” I said. “I wouldn’t go hunting in a tuxedo.”
“I don’t care if you go hunting in your pajamas,” he said. “You’re standing out here in an open field holding a loaded gun.”
“But I don’t own the gun,” I insisted.
“Good,” he insisted. Let the person it does belong to pay the fine.
I didn’t win, but I also didn’t have to pay the fine.
The county judge later said anybody standing in an open field with a rifle and wearing a tuxedo didn’t qualify as a hunter, or anyone very smart.
