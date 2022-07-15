I had a very nice thing happen to me Tuesday morning, and a small part off it was a direct attack on a long-maintained belief by a good friend of mine that only two people regularly read this column.
Bill VanWinkle, a regular at the Gary’s Drive-In morning coffee get-together, sticks to his belief that local insurance executive Andy Anderson and his son, Todd, are the only two column readers I have.
Tuesday morning, two very nice ladies came into the restaurant and told Megan Floyd, the lady I consider to be the restaurant’s manager, that they would like to see Dave McBride. They had never been in the eatery before and wanted to tell him how much they appreciated his column.
Now please, don’t take this as a burdensome boast. Most veteran journalists will attest to the fact that they adhere to the responsibility of reporting factual stories.
Anyway, I was already in the restaurant at the time and was seated at the blabby-burdened table and invited them to join me. And I hoped they would not feel degraded by the invitation.
And they weren’t. Both were of an age whereby they knew that God had temporarily lost control of some people.
And they were quick to learn about Mr. VanWinkle and Mr. Bill Johnson, a coffee mate who is my age but solidly claims to be only 67. Both put on an insult barrage that made the nice ladies laugh and cry at the same time.
Anyway, my association with the nice ladies became even more when I learned they both are formerly from Pellville and both knew about my grandmother Petrie and her son and my favorite uncle, Millard Petrie.
But God bless them, they sat there for almost two hours and had to survive an overload of verbal hogwash that would make a group of ordinary hogs have to take Tums after eating slop.
Believe me, I like those two guys. I also like to gaze into the muzzle of an AR15 rifle and wonder if I had made my peace.
Bill and Bill are great guys and will do almost anything for anybody, anytime. That includes turning their vocal devices into weapons off destruction. But I’ll survive. They’ll have to answer for all of their misgivings, and I’m not sure our Maker has them on his cure-all list.
I asked the nice ladies to come back again, and I sincerely meant it. Their answers were pleasing, but they looked across the table at each other in a way that told me not to bet the rest of my life on it.
Ninety is a nice age, but you don’t want to press your luck.
And that’s about all there was to Tuesday morning at Gary’s. We did have to push three tables together to accommodate all of those present for the morning session of mental punishment. Even at that. Bill VanTwinkle — I mean VanWinkle — again gave me a ride home, along with his very nice sister who was visiting from Virginia.
Bill does that very frequently, and one day last week I offered to pay for the gas we stopped for, and he did nothing but save that for some table trash talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.