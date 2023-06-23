I was slowing rolling through the supermarket in a battery-operated shopping cart when the nice lady walked up with a big smile and some kind words.
Knowing me only through a picture in this newspaper, she said she enjoyed some of my columns but seemed to be less enthusiastic about some others. But despite the separation between likes and dislikes, she expressed her interest in me continuing my weekly column offering despite my advanced age.
Thanks nice lady, and if we should meet again, please give me a little inkling of those columns you didn’t like so I can hopefully make some improvements.
Completing our blockage of the milk aisle, I moved on and began thinking that one of the columns she didn’t like just might have been last week’s column about front porches.
I probably was off base suggesting every home should be built with such a porch.
Actually, a front porch does no more than take up space in the front yard. That makes cutting grass less tiring.
And I also made a mistake in column scheduling by writing about porches instead of Father’s Day, which was just two days off.
What all of this amounts to is the fact that the first two years of my life were lived with a father I never saw, never knew, one that never held me on his knee and one that never told me he loved me.
So the only day for fathers I can write about are those I have known and had experiences with. I’ve known the children of those fathers and have not missed out on seeing their love for the dads and the dads’ love and caring for them.
All of that should make for a pretty good Father’s Day.
Can I now tell you a little story about Squirrels Day?
I don’t know if my almost-pet squirrel, Shambo, was a father, and it really doesn’t matter.
What does matter is that my long-time buddy has been missing now for several days, and there is every reason to believe he will never be back.
For me, that’s a sad thing to say and an even harder thing to believe.
Every day Shambo came out of his tree in my front yard for a nice meal of pecan halves. He knew that meal would be there, and that I would be there to serve it.
For several days now Shambo has not been around, and his presence is missed. For a long time now he came out of his tree, jumped upon my porch and patiently waited for his first bite of supper. Lately he climbed upon the arm of the chair in which I sat to let me know he felt no fear.
Then bad turned to worse. A few days ago my son told me he saw three dead squirrels in the street near our home.
