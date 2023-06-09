It was early in 1971 when this column first came into existence. I had taken the job of editor of the Ohio County Times-News in Hartford a few weeks earlier and thought maybe a column would better introduce myself to the people of Ohio County.
Taking that job was one of the most questionable things I had ever done, especially where a new job was concerned.
For starters, I had worked only for daily newspapers the previous 13 years and going to a weekly newspaper with a totally different publishing format was going to be a real challenge.
And there was another glaring problem as far as I was concerned.
I came from a county, Daviess, that was a strong Democratic county at the time, and Ohio County was stronger than that on the Republican side. Also lopsided was the number of non-Catholics compared to the number of Catholics. I was Catholic, a Democrat and a foreigner out of Owensboro.
But things worked out pretty nicely. The job I didn’t think I was going to like lasted for more than 46 years and, believe if or not, resulted in me being inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. And if you think I’m bragging about that, you could not be more right.
So let’s get back to this column-writing business and one of the early offerings I’ll never forget.
It wasn’t long after starting my job at the Hartford newspaper that I discovered a downtown restaurant that proved to be a great hanging out place.
Following a few visits there, I joined up with a few downtown businessmen, and they invited me to join their frequent gatherings.
One of those men was a downtown banker that I did not name then and I won’t this time around.
Regardless, he was a nice gentleman who enjoyed a little trickery.
The eatery involved carried the long-time name of Casebier’s and had a veteran waitress by the name of Maude.
On one particular afternoon the group was preparing to break up, and the banker left Maude a joking tip of two pennies.
Maude didn’t say anything about the not-so-nice tip but managed to get her satisfaction a few minutes later.
The banker ordered a chocolate milk shake, and Maude created one the banker would never forget.
After mixing the customary way, Maude went into a back room and rounded up a bottle of medication designed to help rid a body of constipation. She put a healthy dose of it in the banker’s shake, and the game was on. He had to leave the gathering early and wasn’t around the following day.
Maude enjoyed every minute of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.