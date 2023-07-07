With Cravens Pool inactive while needing renovations, Combest Pool is the only city pool open this summer, and it’s doing big business.
“(Attendance) has actually gone up,” said Jennifer Hodges, the recreation facilities manager over Smothers Park and the city swimming pools. “We usually, on an average day, have 300 plus (at Combest); we get a lot of organizations — like our day camp, Girls Inc., Salvation Army — that come and utilize the pool throughout the week and bring their participants. We’ve had great crowds, especially with the weather too, as hot as it is here lately.”
Amanda Rogers, director of Parks and Recreation, said she will make a presentation to the Owensboro City Commission during its work session Tuesday, July 11 that will address the status of renovations at Cravens Pool.
“Basically, we’re still working with our hired architect and engineering firm to get the construction documents prepared,” she said. “Once those construction documents are prepared, the city staff will review those, and we will also take them and interpose our required bidding language, all the city’s legalese that’s required for a bid document.”
Rogers said the plan is to have the construction bid out in August, with a four- to five-week window to secure the contractor. After that, construction can begin, with the goal of pol being open next season.
“The pool (at Cravens) was designed and built in the mid 1970s,” Rogers said. “There’s been a lot of changes in the state required code for a pool, meaning the mechanical systems that are required for a pool and how the pool water filtration systems and sanitation systems work. Our pool had some issues where we weren’t up to the current code, most of them were approved by the state as long as we didn’t have to make significant changes to the pool.”
Originally, the Cravens Pool was concrete and plaster-based, with the plaster having become a continuous issue for repairs, as it was unable to hold up, Rogers said. A liner was installed in the pool to add in a few years to its lifespan, leaving the concrete and plaster to continually wear away because of the pool’s age.
“We have to go in and basically redo the entire shell of the pool, which also requires us to come in and make changes to some of our mechanical systems,” Rogers said. “That’s kind of where we’re at and where we’re heading. Why we’re taking such a huge renovation at this point is because we couldn’t continue to operate at that previous status.”
Upcoming events at Combest Pool include Kona Ice visiting on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dollar day swims are offered on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, with the next one Sunday and the last one scheduled for July 23, Hodges said.
Combest Pool will celebrate two upcoming noteworthy events, with National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, featuring buy one, get one free deals on ice cream at the concessions stand. National Parents Day is Sunday, July 23, with parents being able to swim for free, with their kids getting in for a dollar, Hodges said.
Additionally, Combest Pool will host its annual Gone to the Dogs day on Sunday, Aug. 6, during which dogs and their owners can swim in the pool from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $10 per dog, with free admission for owners. There will also be several booths and competitions at the event, like Owner-Dog Look Alike, Best Shape, Fastest Dog Paddle and more, Hodges said.
“Combest, because of its size and because of the water depth, it’s good for parents with smaller children and all ages, whereas Cravens is really focused on that early middle school, elementary school age,” Rogers said. “The capacity is 600 at Combest, and several times we’ve come close, and it’s usually on the dollar days. On one of the dollar days, we ended up hitting 598 people.”
Jonathan Jones was at the pool Thursday to watch over his step-sisters and nephew.
“They try to come here as often as possible,” Jones said.
Shelby Yaeger, a lifeguard at Combest, has seen attendance climb since Cravens has been closed.
“I’d say there’s a little bit of an increase, for sure,” Yaeger said. “I think people like it. I think they like the slides more than any of it.”
For the parks department, from an operational standpoint, having one less location has benefits, Rogers said, but they don’t outweigh the need for the pool in the community.
“I don’t think it’s right by our citizens to only have one location available,” she said. “Cravens Pool has always been a great location for the west side of our community.”
Janice Brown, who took her granddaughters, Karis Conder and Samantha Barfelz to the pool Thursday, has been to both Cravens and Combest.
“We love Cravens,” Brown said. “Each has its own unique entities; this is good for this one, that’s good for that one. They both are in communities that are needed, where they need to be.”
Brown and her granddaughters enjoy Combest and all that it offers.
“It’s amazing,” Conder said.
Barfelz said her experience at the pool was the best it could be, despite issues with an inflatable wheel.
“10 out of 10; would really recommend it,” she said.
