POOL UPDATE

Ariel Sloan, 5, holds her nose as she comes off a slide into the water on Thursday at Combest Pool. Ariel was at the pool swimming with her family.

 Photo by Alan Warren,

Messenger-Inquirer

messenger-inquirer.com

With Cravens Pool inactive while needing renovations, Combest Pool is the only city pool open this summer, and it’s doing big business.

“(Attendance) has actually gone up,” said Jennifer Hodges, the recreation facilities manager over Smothers Park and the city swimming pools. “We usually, on an average day, have 300 plus (at Combest); we get a lot of organizations — like our day camp, Girls Inc., Salvation Army — that come and utilize the pool throughout the week and bring their participants. We’ve had great crowds, especially with the weather too, as hot as it is here lately.”

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

