Before Combest Pool officially closes for the summer Sunday, Aug. 7, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is inviting dogs of all breeds and sizes, along with their owners, to enjoy a day in the water.
Following public swim hours from 1-5 p.m. that day, Combest Pool will host the 17th annual Gone to the Dogs event from 6-8 p.m.
The event will feature contests, giveaways, door prizes and displays from area pet stores and veterinarians, and attendees are urged to bring small bags of dry dog food for donations to the Owensboro Humane Society and the Daviess County Animal Shelter.
The cost is $10 per dog, with owners getting in for free.
“It’s a great event,” said Jennifer Hodges, facilities manager for Combest Pool. “It’s just something unique and different to do with your dog. There are so many dog lovers out there, and we allow families to come swim with their dog.”
Throughout the evening, Hodges said, they’ll hold contests for best owner/dog look-a-like, best trick, best water retriever, fastest dog paddle and more.
And, she added, dog owners will have the chance to help animals in need at the same time.
“Dry dog food is requested, and we’ll take that to the Owensboro Humane Society or the Daviess County Animal Shelter,” Hodges said. “Also, some people just bring checks to donate, and we’ll take it all over to those places that Monday morning. It’s a good cause to bring in those things that are needed for those two locations here in town.”
Last year’s event brought in more than 70 dogs and their owners, Hodges said, and that number has surpassed 100 in the past.
“It’s a sight to see,” she said, laughing. “When these dogs are out there, they’re swimming like there’s no tomorrow. They jump right in, and there’s no fear. There’s a few that are a little more apprehensive of getting into the water, but their owners will put them on a kickboard and push them around, and things like that. When we had diving boards, some would dive off and catch tennis balls in their mouth, but now we have slides, and some of them even go down the slides.
“It’s just a lot of fun and really entertaining to watch.”
The only requirement is that dogs be leashed when out of the water, but otherwise it’s open to all kinds of canines as Combest Pool closes its swimming season.
“We always wait and do it on the last day of the pool because I’m usually cleaning out that skimmer basket three or four times throughout the event because of dogs that shed,” she added. “It’s just something different for people to go out and do.
“What better way is there to spend an evening with your four-legged friends?”
