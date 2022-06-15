Combest Pool will host a Water Safety Day on Monday, June 20, featuring free swim lessons, information booths and giveaways.
Owensboro Parks & Recreation pool staff, lifeguards and the Marlins swim team representatives will be at the pool from 9-11 a.m. to teach children the importance of proper water safety.
Children will be separated into small groups, who will then receive 20 to 30 minutes of free swimming lessons. The remainder of the time will be dedicated to "free swim" activities.
The event usually draws more than 100 participants.
