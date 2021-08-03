Hancock County court officials said Monday that state lawmakers should address Daviess County’s need for a second permanent Family Court by funding a new judge position.
Hancock County Clerk Michael Boling and County Attorney Paul Madden Jr. said they, and county residents they have spoken with, oppose plans to merge Hancock and Daviess County into one judicial circuit, which would convert a Hancock District judge into a new Family Court position serving both counties.
Daviess County has one permanent judge for Family Court — Julie Hawes Gordon. A second judge, Hancock District Judge John McCarty, has been working as both a second Family Court judge in Daviess County while still handling some District Court cases in Hancock County. That temporary arrangement runs through the end of next year.
Court officials say Daviess County needs two permanent Family Court judges due to the large Family Court caseload.
Family Court handles divorces, custody issues, child abuse and neglect cases, and issues of child support.
Hancock County is in the 38th Judicial Circuit. State Chief Justice John Minton advocated for Hancock to be moved from the 38th Circuit to the Sixth Circuit with Daviess County during this year’s legislative session. The provision passed the House and Senate, but the Senate’s plan made changes to other judicial circuits and the House declined to agree with those changes.
Minton, who is head of the Administrative Office of the Courts, said previously he would like legislators to address Daviess County’s need for a second Family Court judge, along with the needs of a few other judicial circuits next year, while pursuing statewide changes to judicial circuits that would take effect in 2030.
Madden said Monday that Hancock officials are concerned because they have little information about how the county’s courts would operate if all the circuit’s judges were based in Daviess County.
“No one has ever talked about what (the merged circuit) would look like,” Madden said.
“As of today, I have not received any communication from anybody on this subject,” Boling said. “The only information we get is what you read or what you hear. It kind of reinforces our feeling we are being used as a pawn to solve a problem we are not a part of.”
Currently, “we get great service” from judges as part of the 38th Circuit, Boling said. The circuit includes Hancock, Ohio, Butler and Edmonson counties.
“The four judges we have take care of our needs, and we run smoothly,” he said. “Our greatest concern is, if we are moved (and combined with Daviess County), where are we going to fit” into the court’s schedule.
Madden said there is a concern about how often judges based in Daviess County would be available to come to Hancock County for court.
Hancock County is much smaller than Daviess County, so the court needs are different, he said.
“I have talked to a lot of the representatives, and my concern has always been the same — How is this going to work?” Madden said.
Officials should have funded two Family Court positions for Daviess County when Family Court was extended to the county, he said.
“Now, rather than budget (for two judges), they would prefer to take” one from Hancock County, he said.
Boling said case numbers are lower in Hancock County than in Daviess County, but cases often require multiple hearings for which judges would have to be available. A comparison of case numbers “does not account for the amount of time needed for each individual case,” he said.
“When are they going to find the time to come here?”
Madden said, “through COVID, we learned to do court through Skype and Teams,” but “if Daviess is in the process of meeting in person, I don’t think Hancock should be treated different.”
If Hancock has to be moved to a new circuit, Madden said, it would be better to be placed with another rural county.
Boling said Hancock officials would continue advocating to not be merged into the Sixth Judicial Circuit.
“We feel the answer would be for the legislature to fund a Family judge for Daviess County,” he said.
“I have the greatest respect for Chief Minton, and he’s only acting on what is in the best interest of the AOC,” Boling said, but “our county is adamantly opposed to this.
“It’s our responsibility to make sure our cases get the time and attention they deserve,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
