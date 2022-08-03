We needed the rain. All across Kentucky we needed the rain, especially after baking so in the early days of July, those days of withering heat. And then we got it.

Our friends in eastern Kentucky were swept away by it, four children ripped from their parents as they clung to a tree and each other. And they were gone, four sweet babies swirled away and their parents’ anguished cries echo, sweeping our anguish along in a choke of fellow feeling. Because how can we think of such a thing and not imagine our own babies, our own feeble arms trying to hold on?

