On Feb. 6, 2020, Tom Sobel’s Louisville-based Comedy Caravan returned to Owensboro for the first time on a regular basis since 1996, appearing at Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic shut down live entertainment in March.
But comedy is returning to Bar Louie on Thursday.
Sobel said the comedy shows “will now be a fixture there on Thursday nights.”
Joe Deuce, David Williams and Lee Hardin are scheduled to perform this week
“All three acts are very funny, with very clean material,” Sobel said.
Mike Armstrong, who has appeared on “The Bob & Tom Show,” HBO, CMT and Fox, is scheduled for Feb. 4 with Big John Richardson’s “clean comedy for dirty minds.”
Comedy Caravan was a fixture at various downtown clubs from 1984 to 1996, starting with Barnaby’s.
There were occasional attempts to revive the shows at various clubs through the years.
But Sobel thinks he’s finally found a permanent home in Owensboro for his comics again.
He said he’s still offering local nonprofits a chance to raise money through his “FUNdrai$ing With Laughter” program.
Here’s how it works, he said.
“We’ll provide groups that need to raise money for any cause with 40 or 50 tickets to a specific show,” Sobel said. “There’s no advance payment and no obligation to sell these tickets. Unsold tickets are merely returned to Bar Louie the day before the show.”
He said the groups can charge whatever they can get for the tickets.
Bar Louie gets $5 for each ticket and the groups can keep the rest.
People who are interested in the idea can email Sobel at tom@comedycaravan.com or call 502-459-5532.
Bar Louie said Comedy Caravan Shows will be at 8 p.m. every Thursday.
Tickets are $10.
They’re available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-caravan-bar-lou ie-owensboro-tickets-135601047383 or at the door.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
