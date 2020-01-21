Republican 1st District Rep. James Comer visited McLean County on Monday to speak with newly elected Judge-Executive Curtis Dame to discuss the county’s needs and how he might help in addressing them.
“I just wanted to spend time with the new county judge, with Curtis. I’ve known Curtis a long time, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to him since he got elected,” Comer said. “I always block off off time ... any time I get a new county judge, to just sit in their office and listen to them and see what I can do to be helpful.”
While in the county, Comer toured Seymour Farms greenhouse and spoke with owners Andy and Gabby Seymour about what they are growing and how the greenhouse functions.
Comer, a Republican, has served as representative for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District — which includes a large portion of Western Kentucky — since November 2016 and is running for re-election in the fall.
He currently serves on three congressional committees, which include the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Education and Labor, and Agriculture.
Comer, a member of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus, has been outspoken about his opposition to gun control and the recent discussions about “red flag” laws in the Kentucky General Assembly.
“There’s a movement in Washington, especially in the House of Representatives, to try to pass more gun control, to pass more red flag laws, and I’m opposed to that,” Comer said during his visit. “I strongly support the Second Amendment.”
He said there are already laws in place to keep dangerous criminals from owning guns, and proposed red flag laws allow for the confiscation of a person’s firearms based on hearsay without due-process. He said he considers this a clear violation of individual rights and he is proud to see a wave of counties in Kentucky and other states standing up to protect citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
“I’m glad there’s an uprising taking place in Kentucky, Virginia; a lot of states where law-abiding citizens are demanding politicians respect the Constitution and respect the Second Amendment.”
Comer said Congress has multiple trade agreements in the works that will be beneficial to American farmers, including those in the Western Kentucky region.
“We just modified the … United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement. That’s a big deal for agriculture, which is the big industry here,” he said. “I think we’re getting close to having some pretty good trade deals that will benefit American farmers and farmers in this region.”
