I could wash my truck myself if I had a hose. But who am I kidding?
The reason I don’t have a hose is because I want to protect my excuse for not washing my truck.
Most of the time, I don’t consider myself lazy, although that’s mainly because I give myself a lot of credit for working hard to find the easiest way to do things. But that counts, right?
Anyway, I usually don’t worry too much about whether my truck is sparkling clean, but this year has been a little different.
Thanks to the drought, there wasn’t much rain to keep the dust rinsed off my truck, and it seems that this was a prime year for some kind of little critter that apparently lives in trees and sprinkles something known as “honeydew” all over vehicles parked underneath the branches. These little aphids are actually phloem feeders (I looked it up), and the spots on my truck are the byproduct of their feeding process.
I’m being polite here. You can look up the gross details if you’re interested.
Anyway, because I don’t want any permanent scars on my truck, I’ve found myself rolling into car washes much more often this year than ever before.
Sometimes I go to the one where you get out of your vehicle and do the work yourself. (See, I told you I’m not lazy.) There is a little dial on the wall that you can click around to select whether you want a foamy soap to come out of a brush, or whether you want to use the spray wand, or whatever. I go to this one when the cupholder in my truck has a bunch of quarters in it, but you can also pay with a card if you want. The timer beeps when it’s about to run out, so you can either hurry up and finish washing off your vehicle or you can stumble back over to the box to insert more quarters for extra time.
But sometimes I go to the car washes where you just pull in and a bunch of robot sprayers circle your vehicle, spraying soap and water and what they claim is a clear coat of protection, although just between you and me, I have my doubts about that.
Sometimes, if the stars align, I will need to fill my truck with gas at the same time it needs to be washed, in which case the gas station offers a dollar off discount for both services. I’m not often that coordinated, but it feels like a good deal when it happens.
The only problem with the “real” car washes, though, is that I worry about my antenna.
Hardly anybody besides me still has the old-fashioned antennas — you know, the metal rod thing on the hood of your car that pulls in the radio signals. As time has gone by, the antenna evolved into some kind of wire embedded in their windshield, or something that looks like a shark fin, or it’s all connected somehow with Blue Teeth or wi-fi or other things that I don’t understand.
So I’m always a little anxious as I sit through the car wash cycle, worrying that one of those big rotating brushes will snap my antenna off.
And if that weren’t enough, there is always — always! — a spot of bird doo on my windshield that is stubbornly resistant to the entire car wash process.
So when the whole thing is over, I still have to get out and scrape it off with my fingernail, and then slather up with the hand sanitizer that has been in my truck since, oh, say, since about March 2020, but hopefully it still has enough zing to kill bird doo germs.
And I still have to pick out the remnants of leaves that have fallen between the hood and the windshield, or somehow gotten stuck under my wipers. I worry that if left alone, they will crumble into pieces that will make their way into my engine and … well, I don’t know what kind of harm they would cause, exactly, but I don’t want to take any chances.
I’ll probably wash my truck at least once more before winter, and throughout that season, I will wash it only when it gets that layer of dried salt caked on the side and there is a stretch of above-freezing temperatures.
That’s the promise I have made to my truck and to myself. I will do this because I am not (too) lazy and because I really do care about my truck.
I guess you could consider this my very own “honey do” job.
