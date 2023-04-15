OWENWS-04-15-23 REFUGEE EXHIBIT PIC

Laura Jones, youth and family services coordinator at the International Center, hangs a piece of artwork created by a refugee student at the Kolok Fine Arts Gallery in the Ralph Center for Fine Arts at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Friday.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Community members will have the opportunity to view artwork by refugee students beginning today at the Kolok Fine Arts Gallery in the Ralph Center for Fine Arts on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.

The show, which runs through April 28, will feature pieces by students from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma) and Ukraine, along with various others.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.