For leaders at area law enforcement and fire departments, part of their job is, essentially, preparing to be replaced.
Leaders eventually retire, so a new generation has to be ready to step into command positions. For officials with the city and county fire departments, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, that means current leaders are always looking for people who stand out, and look to give them opportunities to lead and advance.
It can be a selective process, as certain members of a department begin to attract notice for their work. Or it can begin at a person’s job interview, with every person hired by a department seen as a possible future department leader.
“Whenever we hire entry level (firefighters), we are hiring people who we see are going to be leaders in the community,” said James Howard, chief of the Owensboro Fire Department. “We kind of make sure we are stacking the deck.”
Jeremy Smith, chief of the Daviess County Fire Department, said the fire service has changed over the years, so people who want to be leaders can’t be bound to tradition.
“The fire service has evolved since I’ve been in it over the last 28 years. When I got in, you would hear people say, ‘we always did it that way,’ ” Smith said. “With all the changes that have evolved in the fire service over the past 25 years, you look for someone who is willing to adapt to change, and teach change.
“As the world changes, we have to evolve with it,” Smith said. “A lot of those changes involve firefighter safety, which makes sense. For example, the fire service has had to adapt to evolving understanding of the dangers of toxins in smoke. Another obvious example is how firefighters, police officers and emergency responders have to learn how to protect themselves at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot changed after 9/11” in the fire service, Smith said. “You look at things differently.”
Leaders today have to assess not only a fire, but also the dangers that a team of firefighters face if they, say, enter a building to fight a blaze.
“The first thing you ask now as an officer is, ‘Is it worth the risk?’ ” Smith said.
Howard said OFD developed leadership training for officers under now-retired Chief Steve Mitchell.
A succession plan that prepares firefighters to move into command spots is a top priority for the department, Howard said.
“In each position I had at the fire department, I tried to be the best I could, and that’s what prepared me for the next position,” Howard said, adding, “You look for someone who excels in the position they are in right now. They are more concerned about what they are putting in than what they are getting out.”
Pat Thompson, fire chief of the of the Airport-Sorgho Volunteer Fire Department, said potential leaders make themselves known by doing more than expected, even on the seemingly small details.
“They come out and do extra cleaning on the trucks and the station,” Thompson said.
At a scene, where some might hang back, firefighters with leadership potential “jump right in” and assist, Thompson said.
“You try to work with them and put them in smaller leadership positions” where they can gain experience, Thompson said. Officers make up about a third of the Airport-Sorgho department, and junior officers are given important positions.
Lieutenants at the department serve as department medical officer and personal protective equipment officer, Thompson said.
“Now, we are encouraging those people to take leadership classes,” Thompson said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies are watched for leadership potential from early in their careers.
“As they gain experience in being a police officer, we track how good a job they do, and how well they get along with others,” he said. Annual training provides opportunities for deputies to take leadership classes, and deputies promoted are sent to a seven-week police supervision classes, Smith said.
“We’ve had most all our corporals through that course,” Smith said. The class covers supervision, leadership, conflict resolution diversity and communication, “a lot of things you need to be a leader or supervisor in law enforcement,” Smith said.
Similar training for fire officers is available through organizations such as the Kentucky Firefighters Association and the Green River Firefighters Association. Also, Jeremy Smith at the county fire department said it’s important for young firefighters to learn from more experienced members.
Smith said, as a young volunteer firefighter, he learned from Bobby Joe Heady, then-chief of the Yelvington Volunteer Fire Department.
Heady “was one of the first individuals I called after I became chief, and thanked him for all the guidance over the years,” Smith said. “I do believe you can become a good officer, a good leader, if you go to classes and pick out good mentors in life,” Smith said. “... That is what made the biggest impact on me … picking the right mentor.”
Howard said not every firefighter wants to pursue leadership, and instead become passionate about their duties and special training. For firefighters who are interested in being promoted into leadership, OFD tries to make the path clear, Howard said.
“Succession planning as a topic, that’s huge for me,” Howard said, adding, “When the time comes, the true success is that the department can go on without you.”
Firefighters on the paid city and county crews, and law enforcement officers, receive annual training, and are paid while they learn new skills. Volunteer firefighters wanting to learn more about leadership have to take classes on their own time.
“A career department may pay someone overtime to take Fire Officer 1 or Fire Officer 2” classes, Thompson said. “Our people have to take a week’s vacation (from work) to do that.”
Thompson, who is the Kentucky representative for the National Volunteer Fire Council, said while some volunteers go on to work for paid crews, its equally true that members of paid crews also serve on volunteer departments, or return to volunteer departments after their professional fire career ends.
Former Daviess County Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers, for example, is a volunteer firefighter.
Volunteers “are in it for the reason to help their fellow man,” Thompson said.
When asked if leadership is something that anyone can be taught, Barry Smith said, “I don’t think it can be all taught. There are some people who are more prone to leadership positions than others.”
Smith said sheriff’s deputies usually serve for years before getting their first promotion.
“I had 10 years of experience prior to my first promotion and being put into a managerial leadership role,” he said. “... Even to be promoted to corporal or supervisor in a leadership role, they have to have a great foundation in law enforcement.”
Mentorship is important, Smith said.
For the command staff the task “is to train and mold them, so they can take our positions one day.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
