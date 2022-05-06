Candidates for East Daviess County commissioner in the May 17 primary say voters are concerned about a variety of issues, including some that many people considered laid to rest.

Jimmie Sapp, one of the four GOP candidates running for east county commissioner, said voters have asked him about the “outer loop,” a roadway that would have connected U.S 60 West to U.S. 60 East. The state did a study in 2021, but Transportation Cabinet officials determined the road was “not feasible at this time.”

“A lot of people have been misinformed about the ‘outer loop,’ ” he said. “That’s one of the biggest thing I’ve run into, people asking me if I’m for the outer loop.”

Other issues voters are talking about, east commissioner candidates said, include economic development, finding skilled workers for jobs and drainage.

The GOP primary will decide who sits in the east county Fiscal Court seat for the next four years. No Democrats filed for office, so whoever wins the primary will be the new commissioner in 2023.

The candidates are Matt Fitzgerald, Mark Irby, Janie Marsberry and Sapp. Mike Koger, the current East Daviess County commissioner, is not seeking reelection.

Fitzgerald, a former sheriff’s deputy who is a case manager for St. Joe Peace Mission and a regional supervisor for juveniles on home incarceration for the Department of Juvenile Justice, said voters he meets are concerned about economic opportunities for their children.

“Probably the most interesting thing they (ask) me is, ‘What can we do to keep our kids here?’ ” Fitzgerald said. Also, “they want to talk about taxes, about planning and zoning, they want to talk about the community issues we currently have.”

He said voters are also concerned about criminal activity involving juveniles.

When asked about his campaign, Fitzgerald said he has been meeting people and that he focuses on “listening more than talking.”

“I don’t think I have all the answers,” he said. “I think the people have all the answers, so you need someone to not only hear them, but listen to their concerns.”

Sapp, a retired business owner, said people have expressed concerns about getting permits from the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.

“I personally think we need to do a comprehensive study of planning and zoning and see if we can make it a little more friendly,” he said. “Some people feel like they are slighted, and others get away with things. That’s what I hear from people.”

The Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn has also been a topic of conversation, Sapp said.

“I think it ought to stay,” he said. “It’s a part of history.”

Sapp said voters in the county have talked about drainage, particularly blockages in creeks on private property.

“We need to find if there’s an ordinance to allow the county to go in and clear the ditch” if it’s blocked on private property, Sapp said.

While Sapp said he tries to tell people the proposed out loop was just a study, Marksberry said the project is not dead. Marksberry was president of Stop The Outer Loop, which campaigned against the proposed roadway when the feasibility study was announced last year.

“The outer loop wasn’t handled in a very transparent way,” said Marksberry said, adding that the study was announced while people were at home during the pandemic.

Of the proposed outer loop, Marksberry said “they are looking to do it in segments. As they upgrade our interstates, they are going to start doing it in segments,” she said.

There was never a solid route for the outer loop or money to build it. At the time the project was deemed not feasible, Tom Lovett, an official with the Green River Area Development District, said, “The outer loop isn’t dead. It was never alive. It was just a feasibility study.”

Marksberry said business owners she was spoken to are concerned about finding employees.

“The economy is a big issue in the county, a lack of skilled workers,” Marksberry said. “A lot of employers I’ve spoken to are discouraged” because they are operating at reduced capacity, due to a lack of workers.

“We need to get people back to work” through training,” she said.

Irby, a county employee for 24 years who has previously held elected offices, has worked as a jail deputy and with animal control. He is now the county’s grounds maintenance supervisor and the county soil and water conservation supervisor.

Irby said east county voters are concerned about congestion on Kentucky 54. Irby said the 54 widening project is a state project, but, as commissioner, he would want the county to assist in any way possible.

“That is something I would really be on top of,” Irby said.

Drainage is an issue for voters, Irby said, but conceded that the issue is hard to solve if a blockage is on private property.

“We have a large flood plain” in the county, Irby said. “Drainage has always been a problem, and it will always be a problem.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t go onto private property and clean out ditches.”

People are concerned about jobs, and Irby said he has explored the idea of a county industrial park. Such s site would have to be near utilities, he said.

“I personally would like to see it somewhere we have (access to) the river, rail and roads,” which would have to be near the Owensboro Riverport Authority, Irby said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse