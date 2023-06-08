The three candidates for the special Owensboro City Commission election include an businessman, a member of the city’s Community Development Citizens Advisory Board and the businesswoman appointed to the commission last month.

Commissioner Sharon NeSmith, Jerry Ray Davis and Titus Willis will compete for the seat in November. All three applied for the open seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger. NeSmith was appointed after the 30 candidates were interviewed.

