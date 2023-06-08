The three candidates for the special Owensboro City Commission election include an businessman, a member of the city’s Community Development Citizens Advisory Board and the businesswoman appointed to the commission last month.
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith, Jerry Ray Davis and Titus Willis will compete for the seat in November. All three applied for the open seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger. NeSmith was appointed after the 30 candidates were interviewed.
The winner of the November election will serve through the end of 2024, when the entire commission will be up for reelection.
Candidates are listed alphabetically.
Jerry Ray DavisDavis is the owner of Jerry Ray Davies Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Frederica Street. Davis said he was encouraged to apply for the vacant seat by friends, and he had pledged to run for the office even if he wasn’t appointed to the vacant seat.
“I want to work on making Owensboro a better place to live for everyone,” Davis said Wednesday.
Davis was appointed in 2021 to fill an open seat on the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, a position that lasted through the end of that year. Davis said, as a commissioner, he would focus on business development and bringing businesses to town.
“That important to our growth,” Davis said. Another priority would be to listen to people’s opinions and ideas for the city.
“My goal is to work hard to learn the concerns of our people, and to listen,” he said. “I’m a visionary. I believe in the future.
Davis said as a business owner, he has has made tough decisions for the benefit of the business. Davis said he would bring his business experience, where he works for the best outcomes for his employees, to City Hall.
“I look forward to understanding people’s thoughts, and bringing new ideas to the table,” he said.
Sharon NeSmith
NeSmith, the general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront, attended her first commission meeting as a city commissioner Tuesday. NeSmith said her focus as a commissioner would be to improve public transportation opportunities.
“A priority, but it’s a long-term priority, is additional transportation options that help people get to and from work during what we call the ‘off-business hours,’ and on weekends,” NeSmith said. “A lot of those jobs are in the hospitality industry.”
NeSmith said she also plans to improve public understanding of government actions, including how commissioners arrived at their decision.
“Hopefully, we can make sure things are explained as best as can be and more than one time,” NeSmith said. City government needs “as much transparency as possible.”
NeSmith has been on numerous boards. She held a managerial position at BellSouth, later AT&T, before retiring in 2015 and then joining the Hampton Inn as sales manager and later general manager.
“I have vision. I’m enthusiastic,” NeSmith said. At BellSouth, NeSmith has “five states that were my responsibility” and has a background in finances.
“One of my strongest points is customer service,” NeSmith said. “You’ve got to listen, learn and act. I love people. I love meeting people from many backgrounds.”
Titus Willis
Willis is an owner of B-N-W Cleaning Service, which as been in business for four months.
Willis is a member of the Community Development department’s citizens advisory board, which meets with neighborhood alliances and other groups and reports issues to the Community Development office.
“I love the community, so I started looking into, ‘How can I get involved in the community more?’ ” Willis said. “I wanted to serve the community.”
As commissioner, Willis said he would be “a voice to people who may not have a voice in city government.”
Willis said city services would be a focus, such as improving and repairing streets on the east and west sides of town.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done that I feel could be done quickly,” he said.
Willis said he would also focus on creating activities for young people and young adults in the city, and he would be open with the public about the process of city government.
“I would like to make things more transparent,” he said. “When decisions get made, they are not as transparent as I would like them to be.
“I want the public to know what’s actually happening in the city.”
Willis said: “I’m a listener, and I collaborate with the individuals I work with from the bottom to the top. I’m determined to make sure what needs to happen (in city government) will happen.”
