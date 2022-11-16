With the Owensboro City Commission preparing to change members at the beginning of the year, a last major action of the current commission will be to approve funding mechanisms for an indoor sports complex, a transient boat dock and improvements for the Owensboro Fire Department.
In all, the city has $44.6 million in projects that commissioners will officially fund through a bond issue next month.
City Manager Nate Pagan presented the plan to pay the project bonds Tuesday night. The funds will come from a portion of the city’s occupational tax, from the transient room tax commissioners approved earlier this year and from the city’s general fund.
Officials said the transient room tax won’t cover the debt payments on both the sports complex and the boat dock, and a significant portion of the boat dock debt service will come from the general fund. But officials are hopeful the room tax will cover more of the debt service in the future as the amount of tax collected increases.
“We have discussed a number of projects that have either been approved or have the consensus of the commission to move forward,” Pagan said. “It’s appropriate the commission that considered and approved the projects to also provide funding for the projects.”
The most expensive items on the list are the $19 million indoor sportsplex and the $9.5 million transient boat dock. Over the life of the 20-year bonds, the sportsplex will have an annual debt payment of $1.415 million, while debt service on the boat dock will total $710,000 yearly.
“Will a transient boat dock last 20 years?” Mayor Tom Watson asked. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the city could expect a 50- to 80-year lifespan on the dock.
In addition to the boat dock and sportsplex, the city is planning to replace Fire Station 3 for $6.7 million, build a new OFD training center for $5 million and replace lighting poles that are nearing the end of their lifespan at Jack C. Fisher Park for $1.4 million.
An additional $3 million will be used to start design and property acquisition for the future replacements of Fire Stations 1 and 4.
Yearly debt payment on Fire Station 3 will be $500,000; the annual payment for the fire training center is $375,000; the Fisher Park light pole debt service is $105,000; and the payment service on the $3 million needed to start work on the other fire stations will be $223,000.
Revenue from the transient room tax is expected to cover more of the debt service for the dock and sportsplex over time, as hotel room rates increase, Pagan said. The transient room tax goes into effect in January.
Some funds used elsewhere will be reallocated for debt payments. For example, part of the room tax revenue will go to the Owensboro Convention Center for operations, so that will free general fund dollars currently going to the convention center for use toward the sportsplex’s debt service, Pagan said.
Also, bonds already paid off by the city will provide $575,000 of general fund dollars annually for debt payments on the boat dock, Pagan said. The rest of the dock’s debt payment would come from the room tax and Your Community Vision dollars, which come from a portion of the city’s occupational tax revenue.
The debt service on Fire Station 3, the fire training center, the park lights and the work on the future fire stations will be covered by Your Community Vision dollars, Pagan said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said the general fund would actually be needed to cover 80% of the debt payments on the boat dock.
“The transient boat dock is going to be paid by the general fund for several years before there is even any transient room tax available to pay on a transient boat dock,” Castlen said. Initially, all the room tax revenue will go toward the sportsplex, Castlen said.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said estimates on transient room tax revenue are conservative. The new room tax will be collected from hotel rooms and from Airbnb home and room rentals, Waninger said. The city was not able to project room tax revenues from Airbnb.
“Revenues are hopefully going to come in better than originally projected,” she said.
Waninger said room tax revenue will also increase when the third downtown hotel opens.
The city will hold first reading of the bond issue Dec. 6 and will vote on the bonds Dec. 20.
