Owensboro City Commissioners hired a new city attorney at its May 4 meeting.
Commissioners approved Owensboro attorney Mark Pfeifer, who is currently in private practice, to replace former attorney Steve Lynn, who officially retired at the end of March.
Pfeifer, who could not be reached for comment, is a partner with the firm of Jacobs and Pfeifer, which practices in a number of areas, including business law, probate, real estate law, wills and trusts, and collections, according to the firm’s website.
City Human Resources Manager Josh Bachmeier said Lynn’s last day of work was Jan. 20, but he had remaining vacation time that kept him on the city roster through March 31.
The city was not without legal advice since Lynn’s last day. Bachmeier said the city has been able to call on Owensboro attorney Pat Pace for advice and has access to other attorneys through the Kentucky League of Cities.
Pfeifer was selected from a number of candidates. Generally, those candidates needed at least four years of experience, and be able to work in a number of areas, Bachmeier said.
“Just a diverse and broad background would be favorable for this position, because of how diverse the work can be, from personnel to contracts,” to deeds and the ability to handle civil litigation, Bachmeier said.
“The more diverse the better (for) a candidate in this position,” he said.
Pfeifer’s first day will be May 24. The city attorney’s position pays $100,000 annually, Bachmeier said.
“We are excited to have him on board,” Bachmeier said. “He will be a great asset.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.