Next weekend will be full of events in the city, as the Owensboro Air Show returns to downtown and Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross told Owensboro city commissioners the event will include two air shows and the static air show and fireworks display at the airport.
Some preparation and planning will be needed for commuters and people planning to attend the event from across the river.
Although the event doesn’t officially begin until Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, people who use the Glover Cary Bridge will feel the effect throughout Friday, when the bridge closes for pilot practice over the river. The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day.
The bridge will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
River traffic will be halted during the air show and practices, Ross said.
“We have quite a few emails from boaters wanting to know if they can get on the river and at what times,” Ross told commissioners. “The river itself and the bridge will be closed during those practices and demonstrations.”
The first official event is the static show at the airport, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
“We get thousands and thousands of folks that come out there to enjoy the static display,” Ross said. The event will include a “meet and greet” with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team, evening flight demonstrations, a variety of aircraft on the ground and fireworks at 7:30 p.m.
“We call it the up-close opportunity, compared to just watching them over the river,” Ross said. “You can get up close and personal”
Admission is $5, except for veterans, first responders, active duty military members and children. Admission for those individuals is covered by Daviess County Fiscal Court, Ross said.
Parking will be at the airport and fields along Bittel Road. When those lots are full, officials will open overflow parking at the U.S. Bank lot on Carter Road. Trolley service will be available from U.S. Bank, but only after the Bittel Road lots are full, Ross said.
Saturday, Sept. 16 will begin as “Bridge Day” on the Glover Cary Bridge, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Thousands of folks come walk the bridge and bike the bridge,” Ross said.
The shows at the riverfront will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17. The shows are expected to last about three hours, Ross said. Reserved seats and tables are available at the Owensboro Convention Center. Reservations can be made at owensboroairshow.com.
Performers include the Thunderbirds, the USAF Wings of Blue skydive team, several stunt performers, the Ghost Writer skywriting, helicopter flights for a fee at the airport and a flight by the first U.S. fighter jet fighter teams, and coast guard and other military planes.
Ross said the Thunderbird team is “excited to come back to Kentucky for the first time in a long time. We’re thrilled to have them back in town.”
Mayor Tom Watson said, “I’ve got friends from all over the country who have heard about it.” Ross said hotels are expected to be full.
“It’s a great event, Watson said. “It’s a signature event for our community.”
