Owensboro City Commissioners will decide next month whether they will allow rezoning on a lot on East Third Street for a proposed tiki bar.
Commissioners held first reading of the rezoning ordinance last week. Maria and Daniel Keaveney paid $72,500 for the property at 407 E. Third St., with plans to build Tiki Lab.
A neighbor to the property objected to the rezoning, but the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved the rezoning on a 6-1 vote. The process allows for an appeal to the City Commission.
The property would be rezoned from Light Industrial use to Central Business.
Brian Howard, the OMPC’s executive director, said although there are houses in the area near and adjacent to the lot for the proposed bar; they are also zoned Light Industrial.
Howard said he did not know the history of the houses, but that a person would not be allowed to build a new home on a lot zoned for Light Industrial use.
“There could be a buffer between business and residential” properties, Howard said. “There is a residence on adjoining property, but it’s not zoned residential. The majority of the block is zoned Light Industrial.”
Light Industrial zoning is used for manufacturing and for businesses like storage facilities, Howard said.
Because the area is zoned Light Industrial, “I don’t think there’s any type of buffer requirement,” Howard said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the rezoning will be on the agenda for approval at a city commission meeting next month. The time to have heard an appeal in the issue was at the meeting last week. Carol King Alvey, who filed the appeal, did not attend last week’s meeting.
“She was notified about the meeting,” Pagan said. “I exchanged two emails with her. We followed up with her, but she didn’t respond.”
City Attorney Mark Pfeifer said commissioners could override the planning commission’s proposed rezoning on the lot on a majority vote. Commissioners will have to decide “whether the rezoning complies with the comprehensive plan,” Pfeifer said. The comprehensive plan determines where growth can occur.
Pfeifer said he also attempted to connect with Alvey, but received no response.
“Based on her notice, we could treat it has she waived her right to appeal,” Pfeifer said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
