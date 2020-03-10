More information about the city’s ideas and plans to revitalize the northwest part of Owensboro will be revealed at noon Tuesday on the fourth floor of City Hall.
Abby Shelton, community director development, will be giving an overview presentation on the revitalization plan during an Owensboro City Commission work session. Shelton said she is looking forward to presenting her plan to the commission, which spans from later this year to 2025.
“I’m excited,” she said. “It’s like organizing ingredients for a recipe and then finally getting the recipe together and being able to cook it and eat it.”
The proposed boundaries of the new revitalization district, which is named the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, will tentatively include the areas of Walnut Street in the east, West Fifth Street in the south, Ewing Road in the west and the city limits at the Ohio River in the north.
Shelton hopes to facilitate more than $7 million in private and public money to spruce up the neighborhood. The city has used Community Development Block and HOME Investment Partnerships Program grants to pay for previous revitalization efforts, such as Triplett Twist, which is scheduled to end in June.
Down payment assistance, exterior rehabilitation of homes and general beautification are some suggested projects for which the city will use the money during the next five years.
Shelton said the plan has been in the works for about a year and a half.
Among her efforts, Shelton has collected data from various sources, including the Daviess County Property Valuation Office and Daviess County Library, facilitated mass survey mailings to area business and residents and conducted numerous meetings. Shelton did the bulk of the workload herself and had help with an intern last summer.
Shelton said it has taken her more than 200 hours of labor.
“It’s been a lot,” she said.
Known as the Consolidated Plan, it is required by the federal government as a framework. The Consolidated Plan is accompanied by an Annual Action Plan, which provides a summary of the revitalization efforts on a year-to-year basis.
Shelton plans to officially submit the Consolidated and Annual Action Plan to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 8.
City Hall is at 101 E. Fourth St.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
