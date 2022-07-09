Owensboro City Commissioners will receive a report next week, which will help them determine whether and how to go forward with constructing an indoor sportsplex.
Commissioners will hear a report from Pinnacle Indoor Sports, a Louisville firm hired to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed indoor sports complex. The firm did a study of the community’s need for sports facilities in 2018. One of the firms findings was an indoor sports complex would make the city competitive for sports tournaments with cities such as Louisville, Nashville and St. Louis.
City officials revived the issue in April, when Mayor Tom Watson raised the possibility of creating a sports complex, and instructed city staff to study the issue.
At that time, Watson said wanted the city to make progress on replacing the senior center facility at the Elizabeth Munday Center before taking action on projects like a sports complex.
Since then, the city has pledged to find funding to help the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County move to the Owensboro Family YMCA, after the facility is expanded. This week, the senior center board approved a memorandum of understanding that would lay out the responsibilities of the senior center and the YMCA, “should we continue to move forward,” Barnhart said.
City Manger Nate Pagan said Friday Pinnacle officials will give a presentation on their feasibility study during Tuesday’s commission work session. The report will include a market study and look at factors such as cost, location and the economic impact such a facility would have on the community.
The 2018 reports, which was financed by the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, yielded results for the city, Pagan said.
“They recommended improvements to Fisher Park” which resulted in the park adding hybrid synthetic turf to four fields.
A positive economic impact is “one of the reasons we would entertain doing the project,” Pagan said.
Watson said Friday of the proposal, “I’m really for it, and several of the commissioners are, too. “We are trying to figure out where to put it,” Watson said, and the question is “can we get (the project) moving? We know we want to do it, but where?” Watson said.
