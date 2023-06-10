City commissioners are again set to discuss an amendment to Owensboro’s smoking ordinance that would allow smoking in part of a Churchill Downs gambling facility at Towne Square Mall.
Commissioners will hold first reading on the ordinance at a specially called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Some commissioners said Friday they are concerned about amending the citywide smoking ordinance without first hearing that Churchill Downs will go ahead with the project.
“We are like the relationship that broke up, and we are stalking our ex,” Commissioner Bob Glenn said Friday afternoon, referencing that Churchill announced it was pulling out of the project after the commission previously declined to amend the ordinance.
If commissioners amend the smoking ordinance for Churchill, “we are basically telling the people of Owensboro, ‘We value profits over your health,’ ” Glenn said.
The ordinance amendment was tabled in March when commissioners couldn’t come to a consensus. Last week, Churchill announced it was not going forward in Owensboro and would look at other venues.
The ordinance commissioners will take up Tuesday is largely identical to the one they tabled. It would allow smoking in a separate wing of the “historic horse racing” machines facility, which would be separated from the rest of the building by a vestibule and doors. The smoking area would have its own ventilation and air purification system.
Mayor Tom Watson called the special meeting Thursday.
City Manager Nate Pagan said commissioners would hear the ordinance Tuesday and could bring it up for a vote as soon as June 20.
Glenn said the city made efforts and offered Churchill incentives to locate in Owensboro before smoking became an issue.
“Would I like them to come? Absolutely,” said Glenn, who also sees it taking more than a gaming facility to revitalize Towne Square Mall.
Glenn said he questions the assertion that no facility employees would work in the smoking section, saying workers would need to clean, restock vending and gaming machines, repair machines and do other activities.
“To say they’re not going to have employees going in there denies credulity,” he said.
Glenn also said there have been differing numbers on how many people would be employed at the facility, and many of jobs likely would pay in the range of $12 an hour.
If commissioners approve the amendment and Churchill still decides to build elsewhere, “we are going to look really foolish because we did this, and they turned us down,” Glenn said.
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith, who was not on the commission when the ordinance was tabled in March, said she would want to hear from Churchill officials about the status of the project.
“My biggest concern is, if the smoking ban (change) is voted in, does that mean they are going to do (the project)?” NeSmith said. “That is certainly something that would be very nice to know.”
NeSmith said she previously spoke with a Churchill representative.
“My question to him was, ‘Are there any options on the table that would make you reconsider?’ and he said, ‘No.’ ” NeSmith said.
Later NeSmith said, “If we know for sure Churchill (will change) their mind and say they’ll come back if we change the smoking ban, I would be inclined to vote ‘yes.’ ”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said he would support changing the smoking ordinance.
“I have been pushing for this the whole time,” Castlen said. “I’m hoping we can work something out at this meeting and bring it to a vote.”
Castlen said he was satisfied with the plan Churchill put forward for the smoking wing.
“I know Churchill Downs will to protect the non-smoker,” he said. “South Frederica Street needs the development.”
Commissioners had different takes on public support.
Castlen said, “the majority of people, by far, would like to see them locate there at mall.”
NeSmith said, of the opinions she had solicited, most were supportive.
“If I asked 10 people who I felt comfortable with their opinions, not two would have said, ‘vote no,’ ” she said.
Glenn said, when the city has heard public comment on the amendment, the majority of people spoke against it. Opponents of changing the ordinance included officials from Owensboro Health, the Green River District Health Department and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Castlen said, “Churchill is frustrated” with how the process has gone. “It’s a touchy situation with them.”
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said she would vote “no” to the amendment. Smith-Wright and Glenn were on the city commission when the citywide smoking ban was passed.
“There were people working behind the scenes with Churchill Downs that I had no knowledge of,” said Smith-Wright, who believes Castlen had conversations with Churchill officials without other commissioners knowing they were taking place.
“If he was going to talk with Churchill Downs, he should have told us about it,” she said. “It bothered me, because we are supposed to be a team.”
Regarding her decision to vote no, Smith-Wright said, “I’m not changing my view on anything.”
Watson said he called the special meeting to bring the matter to a decision “one way or the other.”
“The group wanted to take another run at it, to show Churchill we are still interested in the project,” he said. “We’ll have another vote and see how it goes.”
Watson, who had a career creating artificial limbs, said he was still weighing the issue.
“I probably built hundreds, if not thousands of artificial limbs for people” who lost limbs due to diabetes from smoking, he said. But he also noted “how much (the facility) would generate for that end of town.
“There are two for it and two against it, and the last one hanging will have to make the decision.”
