Owensboro city commissioners approved $8.3 million in city improvement projects Tuesday night, with the projects to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The projects will be formally adopted next month, when commissioners approve a budget amendment. But commission members voiced their support for three projects, including undertaking $5 million in drainage improvements in the York-area neighborhoods.

Commissioners also approved spending $750,000 in ARPA dollars to update Cravens Pool, which was unable to open in 2021 because of its condition. The commission will allocate $2.5 million from the funds to Owensboro Municipal Utilities for the construction of a new water tower near Hillcrest Golf Course.

The potential use of the city’s ARPA dollars has been up for consideration for months. There was a sense of urgency in deciding whether to move forward with the projects Tuesday night. City Manager Nate Pagan said the estimated costs of York improvements and Cravens Pool had already increased due to inflation.

“The longer we wait, the more expensive they are likely to be,” Pagan told commissioners.

Officials said previously that the York improvements would include putting in separate storm water drainage along Ellis Avenue, Bittel Road, North Stratford Drive, South Stratford Drive and Harlan Avenue. Those would drain to York Ditch. The improvements would take those roads off of the combined sewer system.

Other improvements include increasing the size of York Ditch and putting in a downstream basin.

The current OMU water tower near Hillcrest Golf Course is considered inadequate by OMU officials, Pagan said. Using ARPA dollars for the project would benefit city residents, Pagan said.

“If we don’t fund the project, (the cost) will be paid by citizens on their OMU bill,” Pagan said. The tower “would be a more modern design,” Pagan said.

The $8.3 million in ARPA funds for the three projects would be on top of the $2.5 million the city has already allocated to Regional Water Resource Agency to finish replacing a downtown sewer ravine.

Even after those projects are funded, the city will still have $2.5 million in ARPA dollars in reserve. Officials will determine later how those dollars are allocated.

After the budget is amended next month to include the projects, the York project will go to the engineers to be designed. With Cravens Pool, the goal is to start work this summer, with the hope of having the pool open to the public in the summer of 2023.

Commissioners Jeff Sanford and Mark Castlen and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger all expressed support for the projects.

“I’m ready to move on this,” Sanford said. “If we wait too long, (the cost) is going to go up.”

“I think we need to move forward,” Maglinger said. “We have been talking about these projects, and now it’s time to go.”

