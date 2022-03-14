Owensboro City Commissioners have $13.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to allocate, and city staff members have put several potential projects on the commission’s radar.
Commissioners said they agree with some or all of the projects on the list. But some said they would like to see ARPA funds allocated to other areas as well, such as to local nonprofits.
Some of the funds have already been allocated.
Commissioners approved $2.5 million for sewer projects for Regional Water Resource Agency. Other projects on the city staff’s recommended list include $2.5 million for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, and the York area drainage project, which has an estimated cost of $5 million.
Another project, the renovations of Cravens Pool, could potentially be paid for with ARPA dollars. A sizable amount of those funds, up to $8.3 million, can also be used to reimburse the city for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, such as emergency responder overtime.
Previously, Mayor Tom Watson said he supports using ARPA funds for one-time expenses, rather than for projects that would create a recurring expense. In an interview last week, Commissioner Jeff Sanford said funding the RWRA, OMU and York projects would use the bulk of the city’s funds.
“By the time you do those things, we are about out,” Sanford said. “The York project came in much higher than we thought at first.
“I’d like to see (the funds) stretch as far as we can.”
Sanford said some of the funds could possibly be used to help local nonprofits.
“There are a lot of nonprofits I have been asked about for some funding,” he said.
Sanford said he thinks the funds should also be used for projects, “things people need that don’t have a recurring cost,” he said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said of the funds, “I would like to seem them sprinkled around, than spread into one or two major projects.”
Addressing the York area flooding is a priority, Castlen said.
“That’s one of the reasons I ran,” Castlen said. “I feel, if I don’t bring some relief to that, my term has been a failure.”
Castlen said he agreed with helping RWRA fund projects, and he would like to use some of the funds to assist local nonprofits.
“They do so much work in the community,” he said. “It’s only fair they get some of it.
“There’s no need to rush a decision. We have plenty of time to make a good, informed decision.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said ARPA funds give the city the ability to do projects that don’t have to be paid off over time. Glenn said there are projects that he would support receiving some ARPA funds, such as for a senior center and Cravens Pool.
“If we get to the point where our Parks and Recreation (officials) are ready to ask to upgrade Cravens Pool, I would like to see that (funded), if the money is needed,” he said. “When you’re given a windfall from the federal government, you have two responsibilities: Spend it on projects that have an impact, and use them to free up your (city) funds and stockpile funds” for other projects.
The city should also reimburse itself for lost revenue and expenses during the pandemic, Glenn said.
“The fire department had quite a bit of overtime” responding to medical emergencies during the pandemic, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said the OMU water projects should be funded.
“I think it’s a project that needs to be done,” he said.
Maglinger said he also supports using funds to renovate Cravens Pool, which could not reopen last year due to health department violations.
“I think we need to use ARPA money for that,” he said. “That was one of the original things ARPA was for.
“We have had a lot of requests, and a lot of good requests” for APRA dollars. “I don’t have any one particular (project) at this point.
“There is a long list, and a lot of them are good, worthy projects, and I think would be money well-spent.”
