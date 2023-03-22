Owensboro city commissioners unanimously rejected a proposed change in the city’s smoking ordinance Tuesday night, nixing plans to allow smoking at the proposed Churchill Downs-owned gaming facility at Towne Square Mall.

Commissioners voted to indefinitely table the proposed change after hearing from two physicians from Owensboro Health opposed to the measure.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.