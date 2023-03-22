Owensboro city commissioners unanimously rejected a proposed change in the city’s smoking ordinance Tuesday night, nixing plans to allow smoking at the proposed Churchill Downs-owned gaming facility at Towne Square Mall.
Commissioners voted to indefinitely table the proposed change after hearing from two physicians from Owensboro Health opposed to the measure.
Although they didn’t speak, other physicians and medical professionals opposed to the ordinance were in attendance, along with representatives from the Green River District Health Department and the American Lung Association.
The city-wide smoking ban in public places was implemented in 2014. The change in the smoking ordinance was requested by Churchill Downs. Churchill owns Ellis Entertainment, which is designing the “historical horse racing machines” facility.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Churchill officials “expressed concern about the negative impact the city’s smoking ban would have on the project.”
“They believe the ability to smoke at the facility is integral to its success,” Pagan said.
The ordinance was crafted to fit adults-only venues of 50,000 square feet or more that are undergoing at least a $30 million renovation. The proposal called for no more than 15% of the venue to allow smoking, for that space to be segregated by a vestibule and for the use of “air purification technology.”
Dr. Jim Tidwell, vice president of population health for Owensboro Health, said the medical professionals in attendance were there to show “united opposition to amending or weakening” the ordinance.
“Do you not know where Kentucky stands in terms of tobacco use relative to the other states in the nation?” Tidwell asked commissioners. “I think the fact that we are even considering weakening policies that have been so fought for is not the right thing to do.”
Dr Alan Mullins, an Owensboro Health physician and chairman of the Kentucky Commission on Cancer, asked commissioners: “Why would we do this now?”
More from this section
“We all know about the health consequences from cigarette smoking, it has been known for 70 years,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much rationale for it.”
According to information provided prior to the meeting by the American Lung Association of Kentucky, eight of the 19 race tracks or gaming facilities owned by Churchill Downs across the country do not allow smoking. A ninth planned in Indiana would also be smoke-free.
“If you look at Churchill Downs, they don’t allow smoking in Jefferson County,” Mullins said.
Churchill Downs tried to get an exemption to Jefferson County’s smoking ban, but that attempt was denied by the state Court of Appeals in 2007, Mullins said.
Amending the city’s smoking ordinance would likely lead to legal challenges, he said.
“You’re opening a giant can or worms for yourself,” said Mullins, who noted that nine out of 10 smokers in the state want to quit smoking. “Do we want to promote smoking?”
Commissioners approved a motion by Mayor Tom Watson to postpone action on the ordinance “indefinitely.”
“We killed it,” Watson later told the audience.
In a related matter, commissioners voted to rescind a municipal order passed earlier this month that would have put employment benchmarks on the proposed gaming facility in order for Churchill Downs to receive city incentives. The city will revert to its previous agreement, which provides Churchill Downs a 50% rebate of general fund occupational fees for five years in exchange for locating the gaming facility at the mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.