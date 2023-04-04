Owensboro city commissioners hope Churchill Downs will go through with plans to build a historic horse racing machine facility at Towne Square Mall, although commissioners tabled a Churchill request to allow smoking in part of the planned facility.

The majority of commissioners said Monday they made the right decision when voting to table the amendment to the city’s smoking ordinance last month. The amendment would have allowed smoking in up to 15% of the facility.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

