The general manager for Owensboro Municipal Utilities presented city commissioners with a proposed rate increase for OMU electric customers Tuesday night.
But while customers would see an increase in some parts of their OMU bills, others are projected to decline and continue declining, so the net effect of the increase would be $2.43 for the average residential customer by June 2024.
Commissioners heard from OMU General Manger Tim Lyons about the plan, which calls for the base electric rate for customers to increase by 5.75% in June, and in June 2024. The rate increase was recommended by the city Utility Commission, but must be approved by city commissioners.
“Higher than anticipated inflation and supply chain issues have increased our cost much more than we expected,” said Lyons, who noted the price of transformers has increased by 300%.
Lyons said the base electric rate increase would help stabilize OMU’s “debt service cost ratio,” which is an organization’s ability to pay debts. It will also increase the utility’s “cash days on hand,” which is money available to keep operating if no revenue comes in.
OMU needs a minimum of 150 cash days on hand, with a target of 200 days. Without the increase, the utility’s cash days on hand will decline to 127 days by fiscal year 2028.
The base rate increase will be offset by declining Energy Cost Adjustment and Environmental Control Cost Adjustment rates.
“The net impact is less than 1% over two years,” Lyons told commissioners.
A family with an average 900 kilowatt bill currently pays $118.31 monthly. If the increases are approved, the average bill will increase to $119.36 in June and to $120.70 in June 2024.
Commissioners will vote on the rate increase later this month.
In other business, commissioners heard from several residents who want city commissioners to stop providing funding to the RiverPark Center. At a meeting last month, a number of residents told commissioners they oppose city funding to RiverPark as long as drag shows continue at the Ghostlight Lounge, a nightclub for people over age 21.
The Ghostlight Lounge, which is part of RiverPark Center, hosts a drag show about once each month.
Commissioners said previously they opposed cutting city funding to the RiverPark Center. Commissioner Bob Glenn, who attended one of the shows, said previously he did not consider the event offensive and that the crowd was entirely adults.
Kathryn Crowe told commissioners a petition against drag shows has 1,685 signatures.
“We reject the progressive gender identify behind these drag queen shows,” said Crowe, who later added, “we are not a hate group, and we don’t object to drag queen shows, but said opponents don’t want shows in places where are children are going to be.”
Gerry Chapman said a letter opposing drag shows was signed by multiple ministers from the community.
“We represent churches from all denominations,” Chapman said. “We are not, and never have been, a small group.”
Chapman disputed statements made by some commissioners that drag opponents had made false claims about the content of the shows.
“Every claim was brought to us by eyewitnesses,” said Chapman, who claimed the Ghostlight Lounge was losing money. “Apparently, they put this gender identify above fiscal responsibility.”
Bro. Terry Modl, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, said he disagreed with Crowe’s statement that opponents don’t oppose all drag shows.
“As Christians, we do opposed drag queen shows being held anywhere,” Modl said.
RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn thanked commissioners for “support of the First Amendment and support for all people who pay taxes.”
The events, Jorn said, are open only to adults.
“There are absolutely no children around when these shows happen,” he said.
