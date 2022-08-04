Owensboro city commissioners said Wednesday they support creating a transient hotel tax as a way to finance the construction of an indoor sports complex.

The sportsplex, commissioners said, would benefit the city through hotel room rentals, restaurant sales and other business generated by people participating in large sports tournaments. The hotel tax, commissioners said, would mostly be paid by people visiting the city who are using city services.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

