Owensboro City Commissioners said Thursday there are in favor of a city parks plan to repair and renovate Cravens Pool.
Commissioners said the plan to invest $600,000 into the pool would keep a recreation asset in the neighborhood.
Mayor Tom Watson said he expects city officials will approve the project.
On Tuesday, parks director Amanda Rogers recommended the city repair deficiencies in the pool and add water features to make the pool more appealing. The plan also calls for the pool to be lengthened 40 to 50 feet, and for shading to be added to the deck and concession areas.
“I think practically, there’s so little opportunity for young people and families in the neighborhood to engage in recreation,” Commissioner Bob Glenn said. “Given the price tag (Rogers) gave, it’s a good proposal.”
Later, Glenn said, “If you upgrade the facility, you will bet more people visiting the facility and using it.”
The life of the pool would be extended 10 to 15 years.
“That gives us time to look at a larger plan,” Glenn said, adding that the city would “look at, ‘what is the future of pool facilities in Owensboro?’ ”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said he supports the project.
“I want to make that a nice centerpiece for the neighborhood,” Sanford said. “I want it to look new, and I want it to pop.”
Commissioners said they believed the project could be funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Sanford said other funds might be available through the parks budget.
“I’m not sure exactly where we’ll put it from,” Sanford said. “We are fortunate we are doing well and we have the money. I want to invest it on the west side.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said, “My thought is to go with what (Rogers) recommended — to renovate it, upgrade it, expand it and get it up to code.”
Parks officials conducted a survey and held a public meeting last year to hear what the public wanted for the 46-year-old pool. Rogers’ recommendation “sounded like what the citizens wanted,” Maglinger said.
Parks officials are hoping the repairs keep the pool in operation for as many as 20 years, Maglinger said.
“Nobody really knows how long it can last,” Maglinger said. Later, he said, “All I know is they want to have a pool, and that’s a practical way to get it going.”
Commissioner Mark Castlen said repairing the pool would help the neighborhood.
“There’s not a whole lot for parents and children to do in that area,” Castlen said. “I feel like expanding the pool and making an investment is a good idea.”
The pool currently is “so small,” Castlen said, “the kids are on top of each other.”
“I feel that’s why a lot of people don’t use it,” Castlen said. “It’s so compact, it’s uncomfortable for people to sit there.”
The proposed changes “are really going to increase the usage of the pool,”Castlen said. The work will take time, given delays in the construction industry, Castlen said.
“I think it’s going to be at least a two-year project,” Castlen said.
Watson said he would have liked Owensboro Public Schools to have been involved. OPS owns the property.
Rogers said previously OPS officials said they won’t be involved, because their funds can only be used for educational purposes, not recreation.
“I was a little disappointed” the school district won’t be involved, Watson said.
But Watson said he believes the project will go forward.
“I don’t think anyone is going to stop it,” Watson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
