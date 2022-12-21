Owensboro city commissioners halted, at least for now, plans to fund multiple projects, including the indoor sports complex and a transient boat dock along the city riverfront.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners voted to postpone action on funding the projects indefinitely. The vote came after Commissioner Mark Castlen again said he opposed the boat dock plan and Commissioner Jeff Sanford said he was concerned the proposed sports complex design wasn’t ambitious enough to get the city the desired return on its investment.

