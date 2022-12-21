Owensboro city commissioners halted, at least for now, plans to fund multiple projects, including the indoor sports complex and a transient boat dock along the city riverfront.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners voted to postpone action on funding the projects indefinitely. The vote came after Commissioner Mark Castlen again said he opposed the boat dock plan and Commissioner Jeff Sanford said he was concerned the proposed sports complex design wasn’t ambitious enough to get the city the desired return on its investment.
Earlier this month, commissioners voted to purchase land downtown for the sports complex. After the meeting, City Manager Nate Pagan said he felt confident the “sportsplex” plan would go forward, but said city staff was waiting for direction on the boat dock.
“It depends on the consensus of the commission in January,” Pagan said.
The ordinance commissioners tabled Tuesday included funding for multiple projects: The sportsplex, the boat dock, a new training center and renovations to Station 3 for the fire department and new light poles at Jack C. Fisher Park. In all, the projects are expected to cost $44.9 million, although, with interest the total cost is $66 million over a 20-year period.
With interest, the cost of the sportsplex is $28 million and the cost of the boat dock is $14 million.
Before the vote, Castlen said he looked into the number of boats traveling through the locks at Cannelton and Newburgh and usage at Paducah’s dock. The numbers, Castlen said, don’t justify the planned Owensboro boat dock.
Paducah is “losing money like crazy” on their boat dock, Castlen said, and “very few” boats come through the Indiana locks.
A 2014 study done by a consultant said an Owensboro transient boat dock on the river would have a yearly economic impact of $716,000. Castlen said he believed a dock would appeal only to a small group of people.
“I have had nothing but negative vibes from the community on moving forward on the project,” Castlen said. Later, he said the city should look at partnering with a private individual on a dock.
“We need a boat dock,” Castlen said. “We don’t need this expensive a boat dock.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said the city had a transient boat dock when the Executive Inn Rivermont was open that was successful. Glenn said the city has invested “hundreds of millions” of dollars on downtown, yet doesn’t have a “gateway” from the water.
“I believe it will be a true enhancement to our downtown and community,” Glenn said. “I think it’s a good investment.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said Owensboro was previously a destination for boaters when there was a boat dock, and a transient dock should have been installed years ago. A dock was part of the downtown master plan, but commissioners voted to not move forward on the dock in 2015.
“You are looking at the potential of several thousand people who would be able to get to the riverfront,” Maglinger said. In the years since the project was last discussed, the price of the dock has doubled, he said.
“If we don’t do it now, we will probably never do it at all,” Maglinger said.
The dock would be permanent.
“Being able to stay year-round extends the boating season at least two months,” Maglinger said. “I think it needs to be done right and needs to be done as soon as we can.”
Sanford, in his last meeting before leaving office, said a lot of city-owned amenities don’t turn a profit but provide “quality of life.” But Sanford said he felt the spots complex plans wouldn’t draw people to the city.
The idea behind the sports complex is that sports tournaments will come, filling hotels and restaurants. Not counting interest on the bonds, the cost of the sportsplex is $19 million.
“I don’t know if $19 million would get us to where we need to be,” Sanford said. The sportsplex “has got to be something that is state-of-the-art” that will draw tournaments to the city and get them to return.
Sanford said the total cost of the bonds “is a big amount of money.”
“Tonight, I will not support this,” he said, “There are pieces and parts I don’t like.”
Mayor Tom Watson didn’t comment on the boat dock or sportsplex but put forward a motion to table the funding ordinance “indefinitely.” Commissioners unanimously approved Watson’s motion.
With Sanford’s departure, the commission will be joined by Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, who previously served for several years. The new commission will be sworn in Jan. 3.
The interest rate on the bonds is anticipated to be 4.3%. Pagan said officials believe the interest rate will be about the same if commissioners vote to move forward by late January.
