The Owensboro City Commission is expected to hear an update on downtown livability during its noon Tuesday, Feb. 11 work session.
Representatives from A+ Leadership are scheduled to present a report on the affordability of housing downtown.
A+ Leadership was given a one-year contract and paid $80,000 by the city to guide Owensboro in its goal of establishing a greater residential presence downtown.
“It’s our initial update,” said Fred Reeves, a consultant with the company.
Reeves said he study has been going smoothly.
“It’s been going well so far,” he said. “Of course we’re just in the very beginning so I’m sure we’ll hit some roadblocks but we haven’t had any problem thus far.”
David Johnson, who is working with Reeves on the study, previously said the project would have their full attention.
“We are giving up most of outside consulting work,” Johnson said in November when the contract was approved. “We agreed with the City Commission that we wouldn’t take on any other jobs. … We’re not doing it for the money; we’re doing it because we really want to see the community grow, the downtown to continue to develop and reach its full potential.”
Numerous city commissioners and the mayor have stated they want to improve the livability of downtown this year.
”We’re still concerned about housing,” Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said in his State of the City address.
In other business, the city is expected to hear a report from Public Events Director Tim Ross regarding the entertainment destination center liquor license. Last year, Owensboro acquired an entertainment destination center liquor license from the state, and dubbed a section of town “The District.”
Under the license, restaurant, bar or Friday After 5 patrons were able to carry open alcoholic beverages outside the establishments where they purchased them during special events. The District is located downtown along the Ohio River and stretches from J.R. Miller Boulevard to Poplar Street.
City officials later called The District a success, with some downtown establishments who say liquor sales nearly doubled during Friday After 5 events. Some business owners and managers wished the city had expanded license to be used for more events.
Numerous cities have entertainment destination center liquor licenses of their own, including Maysville and Bellevue.
Commissioners are also expected to hear a crime statistics report from Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum and a financial report from Finance Director Angela Hamric.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.