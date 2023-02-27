Students at College View Middle School can challenge their abilities and put their minds to the test with a new club centered around solving Rubik’s Cubes.
Sandy Swift, one of the co-sponsors of the club and a sixth-grade reading teacher at the school, became involved when her son, Michael Swift, wanted to offer his peers a way to learn how to solve the popular puzzle.
“Michael and his friend Bryson (Brown) came up with the idea, and they asked our principal if they could have a club,” Sandy Swift said. “We wanted to encourage that leadership.”
Sandy Swift said the club averages 15 to 20 students during every meeting, and on Thursday they gathered for the fourth time.
Students of all abilities, from beginners to solvers, can join the club.
“It’s a big combination. I’d say we’re about half and half,” Sandy Swift said. “We might start separating into a teaching room and a speed room, or even having different dates, because we have a lot of kids willing to teach, but it’s hard having the combo.”
Michael Swift is able to solve the Rubik’s Cube, and Sandy Swift said her son is teaching her how to solve the puzzle.
“I’ve been trying really hard to learn, but I am only at the first layer,” she said. “I’ve been working on it for hours and hours.”
The first layer of the cube is being able to solve the white portion of the puzzle.
Eventually the club would like to compete in competitions.
“We’re definitely open to it, but right now it’s just a place for kids to come with a hobby they enjoy to teach each other, become better and develop those passions,” Sandy Swift said.
Michael Swift and Brown, sixth graders at College View, said one of the reasons they wanted to start the club was to provide a place for their fellow students who enjoy solving Rubik’s Cubes or to learn how to solve them.
“We have our own lunch table in the morning filled with cubers,” Michael Swift said. “This idea happened when Bryson and I were going to a basketball game. We emailed the principal, got accepted and put flyers out.”
Brown said the club will have guest speakers, and on Thursday, members of Owensboro Speedcubing were at the school to talk to members about the puzzle and help students learn how to solve it.
Michael Swift has been cubing for a little over a year, and Brown said he has been cubing for two to three months.
Fifth-grader Jude Carrico, whose father, Aaron, is a co-sponsor of the club at College View, is a beginner in the world of cubing.
“I joined the club during the last meeting, and I’m just learning,” he said. “My dad invited me into the club. It’s been fun. It’s not as hard as I expected, maybe a little easier.”
Brown said there are different ways a Rubik’s Cube can be solved.
“There’s the beginner’s method, the beginner’s CFOP method and the advanced CFOP method,” he said. “The advanced CFOP takes more algorithms, but you can do it faster.”
Brown said the club is always looking for newcomers and is open to anyone.
