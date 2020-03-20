A bill that would increase the monetary threshold on felony theft charges passed a Senate committee Thursday, although the bill faced opposition from the Fraternal Order to Police.
House Bill 424 is sponsored by Rep. C. Ed Massey, a Hebron Republican. Currently, a charge of theft by unlawful taking becomes a felony when the value of the stolen items exceeds $500. Massey’s bill would increase the amount to $1,000.
Massey, an attorney, told the Senate Judiciary Committee the majority of cases he has worked with clients who are charged with theft over $500 “were always resolved” with plea agreements and the charge was amended to a misdemeanor.
Cases of theft by unlawful taking over $500 take “a lot of time on the docket, a lot of time in court, and (they were) being resolved as misdemeanors anyway,” Massey said.
The idea behind the bill is to keep people who are not career criminals who had a single theft over $500 from being saddled with a felony record for the rest of their lives, he said.
“The designation of felony can keep people out of good jobs for a long time,” Massey said. The threshold was last amended in Kentucky in 2009, but the cost of items has increased, he said.
“The whole purpose … is to bring things into alignment with current times,” Massey said. If one cell phone today is stolen, “it could be a felony.”
While the bill would make theft of up to $999 a class A misdemeanor, that would not prevent prosecutors and judges from sending convicted offenders to jail, he said.
“It’s not soft on crime,” Massey said. The bill also does not affect other felony theft charges, such as theft of a firearm.
Sen. John Schickel, a Union Republican and a retired county jailer, said he supports the bill.
“The county attorney or district judge, if they want to use the hammer (and send a defendant to jail), they can use the hammer,” Schickel said.
Massey said if the bill becomes law, a person convicted of theft of up to $999 could still be sentenced to up to 365 days in jail and ordered to pay a fine.
Drew Fox, government affairs director for the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, said the bill would give a “pay raise” to people who commit theft by allowing them to steal larger dollar amounts without fear of a felony charge.
Fox said he has been on theft arrests where the person being charged wants to know “what the dollar value is.”
By raising the dollar amount, “we are including a whole new realm of things that could be stolen,” Fox said.
“I don’t want you to think we are dragging our feet on criminal justice reform,” Fox said, adding that he would prefer an incremental increase over time, rather than increasing from $500 to $1,000 at once.
“I think it’s going to open a floodgate,” Fox said.
The FOP is concerned that increasing the threshold could lead to an increase in violent crime, he said.
The bill was approved by the committee, which sends it on to the full Senate. The bill has already passed the House.
The bill does contain a clause where theft charges could be stacked to reach $1,000.
“You’re either going to steal something over $1,000, or (be charged with) multiple (thefts) that get your over $1,000,” Committee Chairman Sen. Whitney Westerfield said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.