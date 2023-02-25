On February 23, the Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole met and gave approval for a name change to the Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center.
Hopkinsville Parks and Rec Superintendent Tab Brockman received the approval to rebrand Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center with a new look, new signage and a new name.
“We would like to have a contest with the community to rename the waterpark and whoever comes up with the best name, we will give that winner four season passes for this upcoming year,” Brockman said. “The winner of the contest will be announced by March 13th.”
Repairs to the waterpark are expected to be completed by May 1st and set to reopen to the public by May 27th.
Much of the remainder of the meeting focused on budgeting, city fund expenditures and transfers.
Melissa Clayton presented the Operational and Capital Budget Amendment, as well as the Economic Development Fund Expenditure.
“The biggest source of revenue we will use from our Operational Budget Amendment is our interest revenue. Interest revenue has increased a lot due to the fact that interest rates are going up and we have a lot more interest revenue than what we planned from last year,” said Clayton.
According to Clayton, the interest revenue will be used to cover operational expenses such as $400,000 for the downtown buildings slated for demolition, $73,000 for the Win project due to increased concrete costs, and the payment of the Ascend Element bond.
The Committee of the Whole also agreed to pay $6,637.15 for renovations to the First City Bank building as part of the Capital Budget Amendment.
Clayton stated that the city is still waiting for DRA approval to fund the design of the Rail Spur for Commerce Park II. As a result, the Committee of the Whole voted to appropriate $6,1200 from the city’s Economic Development fund.
Tom Britton would have presented the L & N Depot Property Transfer, but the committee voted 7-5 to review the transfer at the next meeting in March.
“I want to bring this building back to the city from the landbank and not wait on it. We as a city have to get a hold of this and get it taken care of. We have to be able to give the people of Hopkinsville exactly how much money we’re going to spend,” said Mayor James R. Knight Jr.
The former Senior Citizens Center/Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center property has now been transferred to the city, according to the Committee of the Whole.
Andrew Wilson, President of the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, announced that the Rotary Club will donate $100,000 to the inclusive playground that will be built in the park at Pardue Lane in exchange for the park being named Rotary Park at Pardue Lane.
To receive FEMA funds, the city of Hopkinsville must adopt the Pennyrile Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which recommends numerous hazard mitigation actions to protect people and property affected by natural hazards in the Pennyrile Area Development District.
