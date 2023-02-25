On February 23, the Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole met and gave approval for a name change to the Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center.

Hopkinsville Parks and Rec Superintendent Tab Brockman received the approval to rebrand Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center with a new look, new signage and a new name.

