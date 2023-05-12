Daviess Fiscal Court will form a committee next week to examine the county’s three commissioner districts and, if needed, make changes to the district boundaries.
Commissioner, or magistrate districts in counties with magistrates, are required to be reapportioned about every 10 years, following the most recent census. The districts are apportioned so each commissioner or magistrate represents roughly an equal amount of residents.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said reapportionment was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s to make sure each commission district in the county has equal representation,” she said.
According to the Kentucky League of Cities, reapportionment is required by state and federal law, which mandates districts be “as nearly equal as reasonably possible.”
“The judge-(executive) has asked each commissioner to pick a person to sit on the reapportionment committee,” McCarty said. The committee members will be appointed at Fiscal Court’s meeting next week.
The committee consists of McCarty as a non-voting member and three citizens, one representative nominated by each commissioner.
The committee will meet to study information on each of the three districts, McCarty said. The information will include census data and materials already provided by the city’s geographic information system.
According to KACo, the committee has 60 days to review the data and make proposed changes to the district boundaries. The committee’s plan will have to be voted on by the Fiscal Court.
In an article in KACo’s spring 2023 magazine, staff attorney Rich Ornstein writes that the proposed districts can be challenged, particularly if there is more than a 10% difference in population between districts.
Court decisions on commissioner districts across the state “ultimately led to the conclusion that a maximum 10% deviation between smallest and largest districts is acceptable,” Ornstein wrote.
McCarty said although the county has grown, “I don’t think there will be many changes” in the three commissioner districts. If we were magistrate-based, I think it would be way more complicated.”
