It’s probably been 25 years or more since I committed what was once an unpardonable sin.
But I remember it every time I drive that stretch of U.S. 60 between Kevil and La Center in what we now call “far western” Kentucky.
You see, I braked on Dead Man’s Curve.
I was driving west that Christmas morning a quarter-century ago to my grandmother’s old house in Ballard County.
I punched the buttons on the radio until I found an oldies station.
The only station that wasn’t playing Christmas carols.
And music from the early ‘60s filled the car.
Rolling through Kevil, I remembered high school years when I drove this road every Saturday night.
There ahead lay Dead Man’s Curve.
And I was accelerating.
It wasn’t me driving the car at that point.
The 17-year-old kid I used to be had taken over.
Dead Man’s Curve is a wicked bend in U.S. 60 that no sane engineer would have designed.
Somebody got killed there years ago or so the legend went.
And so they hung that romantic moniker on the curve.
When I was 17, accelerating into Dead Man’s Curve was a rite of passage.
A way to prove your courage.
Something I had to prove to myself.
Unless you rolled the car, hit a telephone pole or ran into another car, I doubt seriously if you would die on Dead Man’s Curve.
You’d just end up in a cornfield.
But the law of gravity would take over when you hit that curve at 60 miles an hour.
And you could feel the tires fighting to hold the road.
It was quite a rush.
For a 17-year-old.
You know, it’s a wonder that most of my generation survived our teens.
The most romantic thing you could do back then was die in a wreck.
I guess a fellow named Mark Denning started it all in 1960 with a song called “Teen Angel.”
A few months later, Ray Patterson took a song called “Tell Laura I Love Her” to No. 7.
But 1964 — the year I turned 17 — was the Year of Death on teen radio.
Jeff Barry, who wrote “Tell Laura,” struck again in ‘64, writing the Shangri-Las’ ”Leader of the Pack.”
J. Frank Wilson took “Last Kiss” to No. 2 that year.
And Jan and Dean took “Dead Man’s Curve,” about a drag race — and crash — on L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard, into the Top 10 that summer, too.
Four years later, singer Jan Berry would be critically injured in a crash near that same spot.
Those are all romantic songs about people dying in traffic accidents.
You need music like that to challenge Dead Man’s Curve.
But now, my foot was on the brake.
And I could feel the 17-year-old kid trapped somewhere inside my mind sneering at me.
But I know something he didn’t know.
That even on the worst days, life is too precious to risk.
That kid thought he’d live forever.
But the then-50-year-old man he had become knew he won’t.
And he wanted every minute of life that he could get.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
