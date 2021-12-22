It didn’t take Commonwealth Rolled Products Inc. long to make a decision on spending $167.25 million to improve its Lewisport aluminum rolling mill.
On Dec. 9, when the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved $1.5 million in incentives for the project the company was considering, there was still a possibility that the project wouldn’t go forward.
That changed this week when Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Commonwealth was moving forward with the project that will create 40 full-time jobs paying an average of $38 an hour, including benefits.
The company now has more than 1,000 full-time employees in Hancock County.
“The aluminum rolling mill in Lewisport has been an important part of the Hancock County community for over 50 years, and the decision by Commonwealth Rolled Products to build on that existing presence is tremendous news for the workforce throughout the region,” Beshear said in a news release.
The facility has 2.3-million square feet under roof.
The company plans to invest in new equipment and building upgrades to modernize the operation and better position the rolling mill to support automotive and industrial customers.
Work is expected to begin in early 2022 and be completed by early 2024.
“This is an exciting time for the company, our customers, employees and the local community,” Commonwealth CEO Mike Keown said in a news release. “The investment will allow us to complete the over $750 million investment program we started in 2015 to make the Lewisport facility the most modern and cost competitive automotive and common alloy sheet plant in the United States.”
Commonwealth Rolled Products was established in December 2020 after American Industrial Partners bought the mill from Aleris Corp.
The mill opened in 1966 as Harvey Aluminum.
Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts Jr., said the company is an integral part of the community.
“Commonwealth Rolled Products has been a vital part of our community for many years,” he said. “The scope of this project validates the company’s confidence in the local workforce and helps to ensure a stronger future for Hancock County.”
Mike Baker, director of the Hancock County Industrial Foundation, said, “This significant investment is a testament to the value of the Lewisport facility, its employees and customers.”
He was plant manager at Commonwealth for 12 years.
“I have a lot of pride in that plant and the people who work there,” Baker said. “That plant has been a major part of this community for more than 50 years, and it should remain competitive and sustainable for many years to come.”
