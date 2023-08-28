Though excessive heat warnings were in full effect throughout the region this past week, cooler temperatures arrived just in time Sunday for the Owensboro Community Band’s “Down by the Riverside” concert at the Overlook Pavilion in Smothers Park.
The group, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary, was front-and-center alongside the Ohio River, performing several pieces revolving around river life and life in the Commonwealth, ranging from Clare Grundman’s “Kentucky 1800” to Stephen Foster’s folk ballad “My Old Kentucky Home” and more.
Diane Willis, the band’s director for a little over a year, has been with the group for about seven years since moving to the Owensboro area 13 years ago.
When the opportunity came up to lead the band that consists of flutists, saxophonists, trumpeters, clarinet and French horn players and more, Willis didn’t have any concerns.
“I enjoy that these musicians really know how to play their horns,” she said. “It’s not like I’m teaching them; they really know (it) and they love music.
“I just like being here with them on Sunday afternoons. We make beautiful music together.”
Becoming part of the group has helped Willis find a newfound love in something she was passionate about years ago.
“I actually have a degree in music (for directing), and I never got to really use it,” she said. “I do enjoy that part of it, and I do enjoy listening to (these musicians). They’re fun.”
Mary Williams, alto saxophone player and former band president, has been with the group since 2003, when it started at Lewis Lane Baptist Church after “laying my horn down for 25 years.”
Williams said the band has been around in different iterations throughout the years. She decided to join this one after her son, who began playing with Apollo High School’s band around the same time, encouraged Williams to “get back in it.”
“We’ve done several things. We’ve played at several places. We don’t charge, but we will play for food,” she laughed.
Teresa Myers of Henderson has become a frequent audience member at the concerts. Her husband Elliot has been playing baritone saxophone in the group for roughly seven years after having played with the Henderson Community Band.
Though Teresa Myers is not a band member, she still gets a thrill from being part of the live experience.
“I personally love music,” she said. “(Elliot and I) grew up in marching band when we were in high school, so we were part of that group.
Willis said the group plays throughout the year in public about once a month at different venues before taking a break from the end of December until Super Bowl Sunday.
Each concert looks to showcase a different array of genres.
“Our last concert we had, we did music through the decades starting with Elvis and finishing with the Eagles,” she said, “... and then we just played a variety of sitcom music ….”
Willis said group membership hovers around 25. The band is always welcoming new people.
The group rehearses from 2:30 to 4 p.m. each Sunday on the second floor of the Owensboro Museum of Science & History.
“We encourage anybody to dust off their horns and come,” Willis said.
