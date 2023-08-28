Though excessive heat warnings were in full effect throughout the region this past week, cooler temperatures arrived just in time Sunday for the Owensboro Community Band’s “Down by the Riverside” concert at the Overlook Pavilion in Smothers Park.

The group, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary, was front-and-center alongside the Ohio River, performing several pieces revolving around river life and life in the Commonwealth, ranging from Clare Grundman’s “Kentucky 1800” to Stephen Foster’s folk ballad “My Old Kentucky Home” and more.

