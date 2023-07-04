After initial development began in the early 1940s, the national Habitat for Humanity nonprofit organization officially formed its headquarters in Americus, Georgia, and began construction on the first Habitat home in San Antonio, Texas, in 1976.
Just 12 years after its formation, a completely volunteer-affiliate in Owensboro was created in 1988.
On July 1, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County celebrated its 35-year milestone of creating affordable housing for low income families throughout the community.
For Jeremy Stephens, the organization’s executive director, and Dr. David Danhauer, Habitat’s board president, it’s an occasion worth recognizing.
“I say it’s an honor,” Stephens said. “... We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the efforts, and the energies, and the sharing of treasures (as Dr. Danhauer says) — which is a perfect way to vocalize that — of the 33.5 years that came before I even came along. ...We’re riding on the backs of amazing human beings in this community that put everything they had into it, and that’s why we’re here today. This is a celebration of not just what we do in the community, but also the folks that got us here.”
The organization has completed 152 homes throughout its existence, which Danhauer said each one has an impact.
“To grow from that feeble group of people and put it together (to where we) have now 152 houses — that’s how many people we have connected with and made a difference in lives,” he said, “and the trickle effect associated with that also …. What did we do for those kids that grew up in those homes, and the stability and what have they now become in this community?
“It’s truly a building of our community, and it’s an amazing organization.”
Stephens and Danhauer, who both arrived at Habitat in 2022, praised former Executive Director Virginia Braswell, who worked on a volunteer basis for 29 years before retiring in March 2022, in helping sustain the organization over the past three decades alongside those who have come on board as volunteers, contractors and more.
“We started very small and just continued that ball rolling, and kept moving and kept getting bigger and bigger. (But) we couldn’t have done this without Virginia,” Danhauer said. “... Without her gumption, we couldn’t have done this without having that name in here.
“She grew this organization into what we’ve got today … and we’re standing on those shoulders.”
While Stephens and Danhauer began with the organization toward the tail end of the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization still persevered.
“We do run as a nonprofit, and particularly the nonprofits were hit really hard …,” Stephens said. “... What I can tell you is that the board and administration handled it with poise, tact and grace and always kept building; … while it slowed down, they never stopped.”
“I think probably fundraising and (holding) those (public) events probably was our biggest hit,” Danhauer said. “Other than that though, they were still truckin’. They were still trying to produce, people were still out here trying to be busy ….”
With the 40th anniversary just five years away, Stephens is already setting goals to break before then.
“The next (goal is) going to be 200 (houses), which I hope we can do in the next three years,” Stephens said, “and I know that’s lofty, but we’ve got some things coming up here that are really going to springboard us to that.”
The organization recently closed on its 153rd house and has plans to complete five additional houses this summer.
A public dedication will take place this weekend at one of the Habitat homes at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at 1907 Alexander Ave., while other future plans include breaking ground on a 12-home cul-de-sac Habitat community by the end of this year on the east side of Daviess County.
Stephens said he’s also waiting to get the greenlight to begin construction on the organization’s education training center, which will be “the first in the United States” that will house the nonprofit’s Homeownership Program.
Additionally, Habitat is currently inviting community members in need of housing to complete applications this month for the Homeownership Program in honor of the organization’s 35th birthday.
A typical class in the program averaged between five to 10 people, Stephens said, before the organization began promoting it on social media, eventually leading to a class of about 24.
This year, Stephens said the application can be completed through the organization’s website for the first time.
“This website has been live, but not known, for a month,” he said, “and we’ve already received 24 applications without advertisement.”
For Stephens and Danhauer, they hope to see the growth in Habitat continue “in a sustainable fashion.”
“We, as a board of directors and administration, have really talked about that a lot lately,” Stephens said. “We’ve seen so much growth; now let’s show the community our value in what we’re doing here.
“Let’s do it right and let’s make it sustainable so that we can do it another 35 years.”
“... We want to make sure it’s a quality product that we put out for our community and for the people we are serving,” Danhauer said.
For more information, visit Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County’s website at habitatowensboro.org.
