The Housing Authority of Owensboro’s Community Cares event brought out a crowd of families seeking local resources and assistance Thursday.

The event, according to coordinator Amy Lilly, was about “investing in the community” by providing residents access to resources they might need, including, among other things, food, clothing, utility and rent assistance, local shelters, insurance, mental health services and transportation. About 40 organizations were represented at the Wightman Unit in Rolling Heights.

“We have so many community members that are going without and not finding the resources available to them,” Lilly said. “We just want them to know we’re here to support them.”

The idea was to hold the event near the housing authority so those who have a limited access to transportation or other services would have an easy way of stopping by to get information or items they might be in need of.

In addition to providing information about resources, Lilly said the Tri-State Food Bank was present with 150 boxes of food to give away to those in need.

Shepherd’s Hand Ministry helped hand out free clothing to families in need, as well.

According to director Gwen Bennett, the ministry provided clothing assistance to about 165 individuals just in the first hour and a half of the event.

The ministry also helped hand out free food items that it had an abundance of, according to Bennett.

Most individuals provided clothing assistance, Bennett said, are in situations where they might not have immediate access to clothing or other necessities.

“You’ve got a lot of people raising other people’s kids and a lot of single parents and people that are coming out of rehabilitation,” she said.

Kamika Hesher, an attendee at the fair, said she was grateful to be able to get information about assistance for various needs all in one place.

“I just moved here, and I’m just needing some help with different stuff,” she said.

Hesher said she was in need of setting up insurance, receiving utility and food assistance, as well as getting some necessary items for her children, all of which she was able to accomplish Thursday.

Becky Early said she was also able to get food assistance at the fair after not receiving her SNAP benefits for several weeks now.

Early said she has been assisting with raising her grandchildren recently and has been in need of extra food items and other assistance.

“There were a lot of resources that are very helpful,” she said.

