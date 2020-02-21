Community Choir more than a musical group

The Owensboro Men’s Mass Community Choir will kick off its 16th season with a 3 p.m. concert Sunday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
Ava Crite Cary, an Owensboro native who’s now a singer, songwriter and author from the Atlanta area, will perform several songs during the concert.
An offering will be taken for the H.L Neblett Community Center.
But the Community Choir is more than a musical group.
Larry “Chick” Owen founded the group in 2005 to honor Black History Month.
“Our first concert was a very exciting event,” he said earlier this week. “It was at Sweeney Street Baptist Church. There were 19 guys in the group. We didn’t know what to expect.”
Owen said, “It was very well received. So, we kept going.”
Today, he said, there are 30 choir members, five musicians and a director.
The 90-minute concert will feature about 12 songs by the choir and a few more by Cary.
Owen said, “The fellowship is the greatest part of it. The friendship that has developed among the members is what makes it so special. We’re from different churches, black and white. The diversity is what makes it special.”
Developer Malcolm Bryant said he was the “first white guy” in the group.
The friendships that have developed among the people from different faiths, races and backgrounds make it special, he said.
“Now, one of our goals is to reach out to welcome folks from other countries,” Bryant said. “That’s our next step. At our breakfasts, we’ve seen people from different nationalities, immigrants and refugees. It’s fantastic when that happens. We don’t think as much about diversity as the friendships and trust that has developed.”
He said he won’t be at Sunday’s concert.
“This is the first one I’ve ever missed,” he said. “I hate it, but I have family obligations that day.”
Owen said the group has a breakfast on every fifth Saturday in the year.
“In the summer, we do it at the river and invite everyone,” he said.
Owen said the choir is always looking for new members.
“There is no audition,” he said. “It’s more about the image of men worshipping together than it is the vocals.”
Owen said, “We accept few engagements because the men are so scattered. We don’t want to over-commit them.”
But the men have performed before the Kentucky General Assembly and at Gospel on the River during Friday After 5.
They have also sung the national anthem at Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball games.
Cary was crowned Miss Black Expo Princess in Owensboro in 1976.
Later, she performed with Mae Armi Chorus, one of the state’s most competitive choruses, and has appeared on “Showtime at the Apollo.”
Cary released her first CD, “Ava Cary,” in 2006.
The choir will have an encore performance at 3 p.m. March 1 at Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.