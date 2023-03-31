CLEANUP

Owensboro’s Oscar mascot is introduced to kick off the Operation Community Cleanup event Thursday morning at the Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center. Teams will compete to pick up the most roadside trash in a friendly competition Saturday, April 15.

The Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation will sponsor it’s first event — a Community Cleanup on April 15, with teams competing to see who can pick up the most trash.

Kyle Aud, a member of the foundation’s board, said during a Thursday news conference that people have been noticing a lot of trash and litter in the community.

