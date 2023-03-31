The Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation will sponsor it’s first event — a Community Cleanup on April 15, with teams competing to see who can pick up the most trash.
Kyle Aud, a member of the foundation’s board, said during a Thursday news conference that people have been noticing a lot of trash and litter in the community.
And the foundation wanted to do something to improve the community’s appearance this spring.
Teams will be competing for a trophy with a trash can on top.
Aud said colleges, schools, churches and businesses are already forming teams.
They can pick the places in the community where they want to work, he said.
Teams will gather at 1010 Allen St. between 7:30 and 8 a.m. April 15 and begin picking up trash, Aud said.
The winner will be announced around 11 a.m., he said.
Katie Sterett, president of the foundation, said it will be a family-friendly event.
The foundation was created three years ago in memory of her son, Issac, who died in 2020 at age 10.
The teams will be filling blue trash bags.
There should be plenty of trash to go around.
In 2020, Daviess County’s “Cash for Trash” program still saw volunteers from 80 organizations picking up 6.65 tons of trash — including 94 tires — from 330 miles of the county’s roads and ditches.
They filled 1,544 bags with the cans, fast food wrappers and other trash.
In 2021, volunteers from 79 groups picked up 6.64 tons in 1,800 bags.
But the county has been getting cleaner in recent years.
In 2013, volunteers picked up 2,945 bags of trash — 11.53 tons — along 594 miles of roads.
