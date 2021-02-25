Dental hygiene and education is vital to children of all ages, especially in Kentucky, which ranks high in dental suffering.
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. According to Community Dental Clinic board chair Suzanne Craig, the Community Dental Clinic began in 2009 with the mission to serve Medicaid and low-income patients with high-quality dental care to help alleviate dental suffering and improve dental health in the community.
Since its beginning, the clinic has done about 30,0000 school dental screenings and served 15,000 patients that are all from low-income families.
“We believe that dental care is important at every stage of life. It starts as early as prenatal — it’s important for the mother to be free of pain and infections and have overall good health during her pregnancy, but we know it doesn’t stop there,” Craig said. “Dental care becomes extremely important throughout a child’s life.”
“So that as a state, we can begin to move the needle on working on the prevention part,” she said.
Kentucky ranks No. 2 for citizens with the most dental problems, she said, adding that the No. 1 reason cited for children missing school is dental pain, with 41% of third- and sixth-graders having dental pain and untreated cavities, according to state studies and reports.
Craig said the Center for Disease Control also reported that 35% of adults had not visited a dentist in the last year.
“Children’s dental health is in a crisis in our state and we want the community to know how important National Children’s Dental Health Month is because many children are suffering from dental pain,” she said.
Craig said these statistics could be helped with increased Medicaid reimbursements. She said reimbursements have not changed in about 20 years and many dentists do not accept Medicaid because it pays much less than other types of insurance.
Dental education, she said, would also benefit the community and a better sense of dental care and hygiene in general.
Craig said individuals should brush twice daily for two minutes each time and receive dental checkups twice annually, in addition to being educated on sugary foods and drinks.
“That’s why we do a lot of the school screenings and education … we’re trying to avoid the dental pain from happening to start with,” she said.
The Community Dental Clinic has begun its “Something to Smile About” campaign for National Children’s Dental Health Month to help raise funds to provide dental care to low-income families and continue dental education in the community.
Craig said donations can be made through its GoFundMe page, “Something to Smile About” or through the Community Dental Clinic Facebook page.
