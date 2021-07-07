The Community Dental Clinic announced recently the resignation of Dr. Brandon Taylor, who has been with the clinic for a decade.
Taylor began his work with the dental clinic around 10 years ago and has served more than 15,000 patients in that time.
According to board chairwoman Suzanne Craig, Taylor’s reason for resigning was not stated, but that the clinic wishes him well.
“The board of directors of the Community Dental Clinic would like to thank Dr. Taylor for his service to the clinic, as well for his dedication to the community. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the announcement stated.
The clinic, 2811 New Hartford Road, opened in Owensboro in 2009 with a mission to serve individuals who were on Medicaid or without dental insurance, according to Craig.
“There was no other clinic like it in Kentucky that’s sole purpose was to serve those with Medicaid,” she said. “We found that people ended up going to the emergency room for dental pain and they really had nowhere to go.”
While the clinic does not yet have a candidate to take on Taylor’s role at the clinic, Craig said there is still a full staff in place with Dr. Mark Ralph and a team of dental hygienists and assistants.
“We will continue to do services and meet the complex needs of our community,” she said. “We’ll continue to work diligently with the outstanding staff that we currently have … but we will be looking to recruit for that in the near future.”
Craig said the clinic is currently the only dental practice in Owensboro and surrounding areas that exclusively serves those with Medicaid and no dental insurance.
She said the clinic will continue serving the community and anyone wishing to make appointments may still do so.
The clinic can be contacted at 270-691-6205 and its hours are Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Friday.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
