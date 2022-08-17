COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Abby Shelton, community development director, stands Monday inside the city council chambers at City Hall.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The city’s Community Development department was created in 2000 to manage the federal dollars available for home rehabilitation and new home construction in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods.

Since then, the department has taken on projects across the city, using federal and city funds to help owners renovate homes and rental properties, remove vacant structures and repair and beautify commercial properties. The funds have also assisted in the cost of building new homes and have allowed first-time homeowners to afford down payments on homes.

