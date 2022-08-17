The city’s Community Development department was created in 2000 to manage the federal dollars available for home rehabilitation and new home construction in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods.
Since then, the department has taken on projects across the city, using federal and city funds to help owners renovate homes and rental properties, remove vacant structures and repair and beautify commercial properties. The funds have also assisted in the cost of building new homes and have allowed first-time homeowners to afford down payments on homes.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the idea behind the department stretches back to civil rights legislation crafted to improve neighborhoods.
“What came out of the Civil Rights Act was the need for equal housing,” Shelton said in a recent interview.
Community Development administers two federal grants, the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME grant. City funds, known as Community Catalyst grants, are also used for housing projects.
Since its creation, Community Development has done projects in BaptistTown, the Old Germantown District, Mechanicsville and in the Triplett Twist and Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy areas.
The department focuses funds on specific neighborhoods for maximum impact, Shelton said. Part of the goal is to encourage private investments in the targeted neighborhoods.
“If you’re in specific areas and are focusing the dollars there, it’s more successful because it’s word of mouth,” Shelton said. “People see what’s going on” and want to improve their own property through the program, she said.
The department creates neighborhood development plans, manages the rental rehabilitation, existing homeowner rehab and homebuyer programs.
Through the grant programs, the department has helped finance the construction of 90 new homes in BaptistTown, Old Germantown and the Triplett Twist and estimates another 20 new homes will be built in the Northwest. Another 223 homes will have been renovated, a number which includes 50 in the Northwest.
When rental homes are rehabilitated, the owner must agree to not raise the rent on existing tenants in order to receive a rehabilitation grant.
“Trying to create decent, affordable rental housing is key as well,” Shelton said.
While Shelton said she has heard complaints about rising property rates in areas where the rehabilitation takes place, Shelton said she tells people they also benefit.
“Your house is going up (in value) too,” Shelton said.
For example, property values in BaptistTown increased by 124% between 2000 and 2004 when the area was focused on for grants, while values in Old Germantown increased 54%, Mechanicsville was up 17% and Triplett Twist increased 8%.
In terms of private investment, the grants encourage property owners to invest in their neighborhoods. In the Triplett Twist, $2.556 million in public dollars were invested through grants, which helped generate $11.526 million in private investments. More than $9 million in public and private dollars have been invested in the Northwest.
“So far, we have surpassed our expectations for private investment” in the Northwest neighborhoods, without taking on a large project, Shelton said.
“Each project is just as important in my eyes, because you’re giving someone the opportunity to rewrap their house and save on their utility bill” or make other needed improvements, she said. “A little bit makes a huge difference to the person it touches.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.