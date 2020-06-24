Rev. Randolph calls for ‘educational path’
As Confederate, controversial and racially-charged iconography around the nation begins to fall amidst cries for an end to systemic racism, the conversation regarding the future of the Confederate memorial on the grounds of the Daviess County Courthouse continues.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, a presentation centered around the historical account of the courthouse Confederate monument will take place.
The educational talk is the first of many that will take place and is sponsored by the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, the NAACP and the Higher Education Equity Coalition, which consists of Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University and Owensboro Community & Technical College. The continued conversation surrounding the monument is important, said Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP.
”There are people that feel or are under the impression that we are trying to erase history and do a disservice,” she said. “The whole point is about reconciliation and bringing the community together. To do that it is important that, even if you disagree with someone, that you understand where they are coming from. It doesn’t mean that you always agree, but you can gain perspective on where someone else stands.”
The focus of Thursday’s presentation will the historical climate and context that led to it and more than 600 others of its kind being erected around the Unites States, she said.
”We want to have a historical narrative,” she said. “This will provide the whole story of the statue and why it is there. This will not be led or presented in favor of one side or the other, but be led by historical facts that show what was happening during the time that it was placed and its purpose. A lot of times, only one side of the history is told. This is an opportunity to learn the entire history behind the statue.”
While there are continued peaceful protests across the nation, the focus of the NAACP, OHRC and Education Equity Coalition is to take an approach that seeks to shed light on the issues through discussion and community fellowship, she said.
”Our approach is to take an educational path,” she said. “The first order of business is accountability and these conversations are a way for the community to take responsibility in creating a system that removes things like the Confederate monument and takes away the esteem given to what it stands for by leaving it in such a prominent place. That may represent who we were, but not who we are now and taking that statue down is the first step in dismantling the systemic racism.
”It is the like minded coming together to combat racism. It isn’t white versus black. We are trying to stand for what is right and trying to harness the momentum going on nationwide and take the opportunity to change the wrongs of the past 400 years.”
