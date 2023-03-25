Hopkinsville City Council’s Committee of the Whole has approved a request from local residents to rename the Second Street Community Center in honor of Christian County native and longtime radio personality Kenneth Arnold “The Doctor” Bates, paving the way for the measure to be approved by the council.

“This is one way we can show our appreciation for the love that he showed to our community,” said Hopkinsville City Council Member Natasha Francis, who made the request on behalf of the neighborhood association for Ward 1 and District 1 and nonprofits supported by Bates.

