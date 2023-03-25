Hopkinsville City Council’s Committee of the Whole has approved a request from local residents to rename the Second Street Community Center in honor of Christian County native and longtime radio personality Kenneth Arnold “The Doctor” Bates, paving the way for the measure to be approved by the council.
“This is one way we can show our appreciation for the love that he showed to our community,” said Hopkinsville City Council Member Natasha Francis, who made the request on behalf of the neighborhood association for Ward 1 and District 1 and nonprofits supported by Bates.
The request was made during the committees’s meeting on Thursday.
Francis asked for the center to be renamed the Kenneth A. Bates Community Center, noting that Bates worked hard for the local community.
Among other things, he served with organizations including the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport Board, the Hopkinsville Downtown Renaissance Board, the Christian County Agriculture Extension District Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club steering committee.
Bates more recently had been elected president of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), according to information in Bates’ obituary.
He also had been a magistrate representing District 1 with the Christian County Fiscal Court.
Bates was an award-winning gospel music performer and served in various capacities at area radio stations including WHOP and WNKJ.
Thursday’s meeting also included updates on the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library and the city’s Division of Parks and Recreation.
Representing the library, Tiffany Luna noted that the facility during the past six months has done more than 324 passports for the community, hosted more than 1,600 younger children in story time and 700 children ages 6 to 18 in the Epic Hour offering for older children.
The library is currently hosting an exhibit from the Kentucky Science Center through May.
Luna said the library has had nearly a thousand new library cards issued to patrons in the past six months, with more than 51,000 items checked out and another 20,000 to 30,000 e-books checked out.
Of Parks and Recreation, Toby Hudson noted, among other things, that the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex is including pickleball and archery in its 2022-2023 schedule and 13 basketball tournaments, something he said is the highest on record.
Hudson said 140,000 patrons participated in events at the sportsplex in 2022.
Volleyball and Jr. Pro participation both increased 10% last year, and there were 48 teams for soccer in 2022, Hudson said.
- The committee approved a motion to bring discussion of the property transfer of the L&N Depot back to the attention of the council.
- Additionally, the committee approved a measure to forward to the council a $5,000 budget amendment for the purchase of a truck for the City of Hopkinsville’ s Division of Parks and Recreation. Public Works Director Mike Perry said the cost of the vehicle has gone up.
