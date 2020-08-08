A community fundraising effort brought Allyson Renfrow home on Friday.
She arrived at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport shortly before 11 a.m. via airplane.
Originally, the Renfrow family was looking at $25,000 for a medical helicopter to fly her from the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, to Owensboro.
But the family was able to secure a less expensive alternative with an airplane that cost about $18,000.
Renfrow, 45, who has been paralyzed from the rib cage down since the age of 12, required air transportation because Cleveland Clinic doctors were afraid that the surgery performed on her pressure sores would be undone with an eight-hour ambulance ride back to Owensboro.
Renfrow credited Sunday’s Messenger-Inquirer story by health reporter Renee Beasley Jones for generating more awareness about her insurance provider not covering the flight’s cost.
“When Renee did the first article and it got in the paper about the GoFundMe page, it took off as far as being able to get the funds,” Renfrow said.
Along with the GoFundMe page and private donations outside of the page, it took less than five days to raise the money.
Renfrow said she and her family were overwhelmed by the community support.
“I’m so thankful and I appreciate what everybody did,” Renfrow said. “From the bottom of my heart, I can’t hardly explain with words what it means to me. It’s just awesome that everybody came together to get me home.”
In January, Renfrow had her right leg amputated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. That was done because infection related to pressure sores had gnawed at her right hipbone.
However, Renfrow’s sores reopened and the bone infection returned in June, prompting her Owensboro doctor to refer her to the Cleveland Clinic.
Renfrow said she thought she was just going there for a consultation on July 7.
“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams that they would say, ‘We’re going to admit you today.’ ” Renfrow said.
Renfrow praised the Cleveland Clinic doctors and staff for what they did for her, but now she requires a temporary stay at a long-term-care facility as she heals further.
“As far as the (Cleveland) hospital, they were done with me medically … but the long-term facilities (in Cleveland) would not accept me because I was never in ICU,” Renfrow said. “So that’s when we were like, ‘We got to get home to the long-term-care facility’ at (Owensboro Health).”
During the past month, it was difficult for Renfrow being so far away from her husband, Jeff, and sons, Dakota, 14, and Kolton, 13. The family has mainly communicated through FaceTime and phone calls.
Although the Owensboro Health’s COVID-19 protocols will still prevent the family from being together, Renfrow said she’s grateful for where she is and a step closer to being with her family.
“At least I’m home and I think I have three more weeks ahead of me,” she said.
Despite everything she’s been through in her life, Renfrow said she’s learned how to take everything in stride.
“I contribute everything to my faith,” said Renfrow who attends Bridgepointe Church. “Everybody says everything happens for a reason. I don’t know why they happen but they do. I just try to be a strong person to get through all of it and God’s a big part of it.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
